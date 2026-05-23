MI coach provides major Rohit Sharma fitness update after conditional ODI selection

Mumbai Indians coach shared a key update on Rohit Sharma’s fitness after the India skipper’s conditional selection in the ODI setup sparked discussion among fans and experts. The remarks have added fresh intrigue around Rohit’s future plans and workload management ahead of major tournaments.

The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee brought Rohit Sharma into India’s ODI squad for the Afghanistan series, but there’s a catch—he can’t officially join unless he clears a fitness test. And it’s not just Rohit. Hardik Pandya is in the same boat; selectors want to see him prove his fitness before giving him a green light.

Naturally, everyone started buzzing about Rohit’s status, so Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene offered some clarity. During his media chat before MI's final IPL 2026 match against Rajasthan Royals, Jayawardene laid it out: Rohit’s fully fit right now. He’s been playing as an Impact Player—something that’s more to do with how MI wants to balance the team than any lingering injury.

“According to me, according to our medical team, Rohit is 100%. After coming back from the hamstring injury, in the first game we were a bit cautious. Now he is playing as an Impact Sub just for the team combination when we are bowling. He is a team player; he perfectly understands it,” he said.

Also read| Will MS Dhoni play IPL 2027? World Cup winner gives massive verdict on CSK legend

Rohit picked up a hamstring injury during the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru back on April 12. That put him on the sidelines for a couple of weeks, but since his return, he’s slotted into the line-up as an Impact Player. The selectors still don’t seem completely convinced, and they want him to pass a fitness test before Afghanistan. Understandable, really—they don’t want to take any chances, especially with Rohit’s history of niggles.

Hardik’s story is pretty similar. Back spasms kept him out of four games this season, but he’s back, leading MI against Rajasthan Royals. It’s a relief for MI fans, but let’s be real, it’s all about pride at this stage.

Speaking of which, MI’s campaign is already over. They're out of the IPL 2026 playoff race, sitting at ninth place with just 8 points. Whether they win or lose this last game against the Royals, it won’t change a thing for them. They’re playing for the fans, for a bit of pride, maybe to give the bench some time on the field.

The stakes are all with Rajasthan Royals. They can’t afford to slip up here—a win against MI seals their spot in the playoffs. Right now, they’ve got 7 wins and 14 points, clinging to fourth in the standings. For them, everything rides on this match. It’s do or die.

Also read| What happened between Virat Kohli and Travis Head? Frosty post-match moment explained