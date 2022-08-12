CSA T20 League: MI Cape Town sign five marquee players including top salary bracket cricketer Liam Livingstone

MI Cape Town signs five marquee players for CSA T20 League

In the upcoming Cricket South Africa T20 league, Reliance Industries have signed five players for their new team MI Cape Town. The line-up currently includes two Proteas players, two from England and one from Afghanistan.

MI Cape Town has gone on to sign Kagiso Rabada, Dewald Brevis, Rashid Khan, Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone.

Talking about the league, a total of 30 players have been signed by the six teams. In the top salary bracket, English power hitters Jos Buttler and Liam Livingstone have been added and are expected to earn USD 5,00,000 each.

According to the reports, each team has a USD 2 million in its purse and are allowed to spend a maximum of USD 2,50,000 on each player. A total of 11 English players, six West Indians, and 10 Sri Lankan players have been signed.

Each team will have a pool of 17 players and before the main auction, they can sign five players, including three overseas, one international South African, and one uncapped South African. The rest of the players can be signed during the auction for the league.

The league will be played in January and February of 2023, with six teams based in Cape Town, Durban, Gqeberha, Wanderers and Johannesburg competing.

All of the six teams have been bought by IPL team owners and due to this, no Pakistani players have been signed up for CSA T20 League.