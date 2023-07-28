'Meri bowl pe bhi koi itna...': Ravindra Jadeja's witty take on Virat Kohli's stunning catch during IND vs WI 1st ODI

Positioned at second slip, Kohli displayed remarkable skill by diving to his right and taking a stunning one-handed catch at a low height.

India star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja praised Virat Kohli for his exceptional catch to dismiss Romario Shepherd off Jadeja's bowling during the first ODI against West Indies on Thursday.

The moment occurred in the 18th over of the West Indies innings. Jadeja managed to generate significant spin, causing Shepherd to produce an outside edge while attempting a drive. Positioned at second slip, Kohli displayed remarkable skill by diving to his right and taking a stunning one-handed catch at a low height.

“Mai har baar logon ki bowling pe catch pakadta hun, meri bowl pe bhi koi itna catch pakadega ye dekh kar acha laga (Generally, I take such catches on other’s bowling, but it felt good that somebody took it on my bowling),” Jadeja told Kuldeep Yadav in a video posted by BCCI.TV.

“On wickets like these, fielders need to support the bowlers and that in turn helps to boost the confidence of players, because you need to convert those half chances,” he added.

Kuldeep and Jadeja orchestrated the complete domination of a feeble West Indies team as India cruised to a resounding five-wicket victory, leaving more than 27 overs unused in the series opener.

The West Indies side, clearly struggling to handle Yadav's wrist-spin and the array of variations he offered, were swiftly dismissed for a mere 114 runs off 23 overs after being put in to bat.

India, with Ishan Kishan's aggressive 52 runs, were always on track to achieve the modest target. However, the loss of three wickets towards the end of the chase slightly tarnished the shine of the victory.

READ| IND vs WI Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs West Indies 2nd ODI