'Mera kya lena dena usse?’: Mohammad Amir refuses to back down, again claims India won’t reach T20 World Cup semifinal

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has refused to back down from his controversial stance, once again claiming that India will not reach the T20 World Cup semifinals. His repeated remarks have intensified debate among fans ahead of the tournament’s crucial knockout phase.

Former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir reiterated his prediction, stating once more that India, under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, will not make it to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2026. Earlier this week, the left-arm bowler made a shocking assertion, claiming that India would struggle to advance from Group 1 in the Super 8s, as both the West Indies and South Africa are performing better than them in the tournament. Unsurprisingly, this comment quickly went viral, leading to Amir facing trolling on social media, as Indian fans were not pleased with his remarks.

Since the start of the T20 World Cup, Amir has become a target on X (formerly Twitter) for his critical comments about Indian players. Previously, he referred to Abhishek Sharma as merely a slogger.

In his most recent appearance on the ‘Haarna Mana Hai’ show, the host pressed Amir about his latest remarks regarding both Abhishek and the Indian cricket team; however, the pacer stood his ground, reiterating that Suryakumar's team would not reach the semi-finals.

“It is my opinion. I am not saying that India is a bad team. It is just my assessment, based on how their batting has performed and how the entire unit has conducted themselves so far. South Africa and West Indies are the better teams, according to me, so that's why I didn't pick India as the semi-finalist,” Amir said on the ‘Haarna Mana Hai’ show.

“Whether you like my opinion or hate my opinion, that is up to you. Do you want me to forcefully say that India will reach the final? Pahunche ya na pahunche final main, mera kya lena dena usse? (How do I care if they make it or don't make it?). I just think West Indies and South Africa will reach the semi-finals as they are playing complete cricket,” he added.

Amir wrapped up his comments by stating that he is indifferent to the outcome, and if India manages to prove him wrong, it would be a positive outcome.

“If India makes it to the finals, then well and good. Mujhe kya? (How do I care),” said Amir.

On the topic of India, the team has remained unbeaten in the group stage of the T20 World Cup 2026, having defeated the USA, Namibia, Pakistan, and the Netherlands. India is placed in Group 1 for the Super 8s alongside South Africa, the West Indies, and Zimbabwe.

India has not lost a match in the last three ICC events, and the squad has a genuine opportunity to secure their first title by winning the T20 World Cup on home soil while also defending their championship.

Following the match against South Africa on Sunday, India will take on Zimbabwe and the West Indies on February 26 and March 1, respectively.

