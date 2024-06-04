Twitter
Cricket

'Mera bhai jeet gaya': Irfan Pathan congratulates brother Yusuf after major win in Lok Sabha 2024 elections

Irfan, who had actively campaigned alongside Yusuf in Baharampur last month, took to social media to extend his heartfelt congratulations to his brother.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 04, 2024, 09:47 PM IST

Irfan Pathan (L), Yusuf Pathan
Irfan Pathan, a former all-rounder for India, expressed his elation on Tuesday as his elder brother, Yusuf, secured a decisive victory in the West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from the Baharampur constituency, representing the Trinamool Congress.

Yusuf, a first-time candidate, achieved a significant upset in this year's elections by defeating Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury of the Congress party, who had held his position for 25 years without a loss.

Irfan, who had actively campaigned alongside Yusuf in Baharampur last month, took to social media to extend his heartfelt congratulations to his brother, a former India cricketer and two-time World Cup winner.

"Lala @iamyusufpathan With unyielding confidence in your noble cause, you embarked on the daunting journey to triumph over seasoned politicians. Armed with integrity and unwavering resolve, may your noble intentions translate into transformative actions, enriching the lives of our nation's citizens. Mera bhai jeet Gaya," Irfan tweeted on X.

Yusuf Pathan, who was awarded the TMC ticket earlier this year, has pledged to enhance the development of his constituency by focusing on sports and commerce initiatives.

"I will make a sports academy first so that they can make a career. I will also work for industries. I will be living here and working for the people.

"I will also be in Gujarat as my family is there. I have got a new family in Baharampur. I talked to Didi (Mamata Banerjee). They are happy," Pathan said.

