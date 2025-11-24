'Mera 10 kilo khoon kam ho gaya hai': Sachin Tendulkar pays moving tribute to legendary actor Dharmendra

Taking to his X handle, 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar paid a heartfelt tribute to legendary actor and 'He-Man' of Bollywood, Dharmendra.

'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar paid a heartfelt and moving tribute to legendary actor Dharmendra, who passed away in Mumbai aged 89. Sharing his emotions on his social media handles, Sachin said that his admiration for the late actor began much befroe they met each other. ''I, like many others, took an instant liking to Dharmendra ji, the actor, who entertained us with his versatility. That on-screen bond became stronger off-screen when I met him,'' he wrote.

The legendary cricketer also recalled Dharmendra's infectious personality and the affection he showered on him. ''His energy was incredibly infectious, and he would always tell me, 'Tumko dekhkar ek kilo khoon badh jaata hai mera','' he added.

Sachin concluded his post by expressing his grief and said that the actor's passing has affected him deeply. ''He had an effortless warmth, making everyone around him feel valued and special. It was impossible not to be a fan of the person he was. Today, my heart feels heavy with his passing. Aisa lagta hai jaise mera 10 kilo khoon kam ho gaya hai. Will miss you,'' he concluded.

Meanwhile, Dharmendra's last rites were performed at Pawan Hans crematorium and it was attended by actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, among many others.

Dharmendra is survived by his wife Prakash Kaur and second wife Hema Malini and his six kids, sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and daughters Vijeta, Ajeeta, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.