FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Dharmendra once intruded into Dilip Kumar's home, walked to bedroom, ran away after...; Sholay actor finally met his 'elder brother' when...

Dharmendra's first love came long before Hema Malini, wrote poem for her, got separated when..., she was daughter of...

Ethiopian Volcano: Ash from Hayli Gubbi volcano may hit NW India, Delhi; DGCA asks airlines to...

'Modi will issue fatwa against him': Netizens demand boycott of Farhan Akhtar after he calls Jawaharlal Nehru his 'favourite PM'

Flights cancelled after DGCA issued advisory to airlines as ash plume from Ethiopian volcano extends over northern Arabian Sea

'Mera 10 kilo khoon kam ho gaya hai': Sachin Tendulkar pays moving tribute to legendary actor Dharmendra

Dharmendra felt 'very guilty' when he took alcohol in front of his sons: 'Unlike Bobby, Sunny could never...'

Elon Musk predicts jobs' future, claims in the next decade work would become...'It will be like...'

Justice Surya Kant becomes 53rd CJI: Know all about his educational qualifications, family members, and more

Dharmendra bribed spot boys with Rs 20 each for 'extra hugs' with Hema Malini on Sholay set, Ramesh Sippy says 'it took time for me to...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Dharmendra once intruded into Dilip Kumar's home, walked to bedroom, ran away after...; Sholay actor finally met his 'elder brother' when...

Dharmendra once intruded into 'elder brother' Dilip Kumar's home

Dharmendra's first love came long before Hema Malini, wrote poem for her, got separated when..., she was daughter of...

Dharmendra's first love came long before Hema Malini, wrote poem for her, got se

'Modi will issue fatwa against him': Netizens demand boycott of Farhan Akhtar after he calls Jawaharlal Nehru his 'favourite PM'

Netizens demand boycott of Farhan Akhtar after he calls Nehru his 'favourite PM'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside Gautam Adani’s ultra-luxurious world: Rs 400 crore mansion, private jets and more

Inside Gautam Adani’s ultra-luxurious world: Rs 400 crore mansion, private jets

Dharmendra dies at 89: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood, gave 7 highest-grossers blockbusters in single year, they are...

Dharmendra dies at 89: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood

Did you know Dharmendra once shot a real bullet at Amitabh Bachchan on Sholay's sets?

Did you know Dharmendra once shot a real bullet at Big B on Sholay's sets?

HomeCricket

CRICKET

'Mera 10 kilo khoon kam ho gaya hai': Sachin Tendulkar pays moving tribute to legendary actor Dharmendra

Taking to his X handle, 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar paid a heartfelt tribute to legendary actor and 'He-Man' of Bollywood, Dharmendra.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 24, 2025, 10:17 PM IST

'Mera 10 kilo khoon kam ho gaya hai': Sachin Tendulkar pays moving tribute to legendary actor Dharmendra
Dharmendra passed away in Mumbai, aged 89
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar paid a heartfelt and moving tribute to legendary actor Dharmendra, who passed away in Mumbai aged 89. Sharing his emotions on his social media handles, Sachin said that his admiration for the late actor began much befroe they met each other. ''I, like many others, took an instant liking to Dharmendra ji, the actor, who entertained us with his versatility. That on-screen bond became stronger off-screen when I met him,'' he wrote.

The legendary cricketer also recalled Dharmendra's infectious personality and the affection he showered on him. ''His energy was incredibly infectious, and he would always tell me, 'Tumko dekhkar ek kilo khoon badh jaata hai mera','' he added.

Sachin concluded his post by expressing his grief and said that the actor's passing has affected him deeply. ''He had an effortless warmth, making everyone around him feel valued and special. It was impossible not to be a fan of the person he was. Today, my heart feels heavy with his passing. Aisa lagta hai jaise mera 10 kilo khoon kam ho gaya hai. Will miss you,'' he concluded.

Meanwhile, Dharmendra's last rites were performed at Pawan Hans crematorium and it was attended by actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, among many others.

Dharmendra is survived by his wife Prakash Kaur and second wife Hema Malini and his six kids, sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and daughters Vijeta, Ajeeta, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Dharmendra once intruded into Dilip Kumar's home, walked to bedroom, ran away after...; Sholay actor finally met his 'elder brother' when...
Dharmendra once intruded into 'elder brother' Dilip Kumar's home
Dharmendra's first love came long before Hema Malini, wrote poem for her, got separated when..., she was daughter of...
Dharmendra's first love came long before Hema Malini, wrote poem for her, got se
Ethiopian Volcano: Ash from Hayli Gubbi volcano may hit NW India, Delhi; DGCA asks airlines to...
Ethiopian Volcano: Ash from Hayli Gubbi volcano may hit NW India, Delhi
'Modi will issue fatwa against him': Netizens demand boycott of Farhan Akhtar after he calls Jawaharlal Nehru his 'favourite PM'
Netizens demand boycott of Farhan Akhtar after he calls Nehru his 'favourite PM'
Flights cancelled after DGCA issued advisory to airlines as ash plume from Ethiopian volcano extends over northern Arabian Sea
Flights cancelled after DGCA issued advisory to airlines as ash plume from Ethio
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Inside Gautam Adani’s ultra-luxurious world: Rs 400 crore mansion, private jets and more
Inside Gautam Adani’s ultra-luxurious world: Rs 400 crore mansion, private jets
Dharmendra dies at 89: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood, gave 7 highest-grossers blockbusters in single year, they are...
Dharmendra dies at 89: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood
Did you know Dharmendra once shot a real bullet at Amitabh Bachchan on Sholay's sets?
Did you know Dharmendra once shot a real bullet at Big B on Sholay's sets?
Lakshmi Niwas Mittal: A look at steel tycoon's timeless love story with his wife Usha Mittal, here's where they met
Lakshmi Niwas Mittal: A look at steel tycoon's timeless love story with his wife
When Shloka Ambani steals spotlight by rewearing her heart-shaped zigzag design diamond necklace
When Shloka Ambani steals spotlight by rewearing her heart-shaped zigzag design
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement