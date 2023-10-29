Memories linger as KL Rahul returns to Lucknow: "Main bhoolna chahta hu magar log bhoolne nahi dete"

KL Rahul, the shining star of India's cricket team, shared an emotional account of his journey to recovery after a challenging hamstring injury

Leading up to the highly anticipated World Cup 2023 clash between India and England at the magnificent Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, KL Rahul, the shining star of India's cricket team, shared an emotional account of his journey to recovery after a challenging hamstring injury. The cricketing world remembered that it was this very venue where Rahul had suffered an unfortunate injury during the Indian Premier League (IPL), and the memories haunted him as he returned to the city for India's sixth game of the tournament.

During a pre-match press conference, Rahul expressed his lingering remorse over his inability to complete the 2023 IPL season with the Lucknow Super Giants - the franchise he also captains - owing to the injury. With a wry smile, he said, "Mai bhoolna chahta hoon magar log bhoolne nahi dete (I want to forget about it, but people keep reminding me about it)."

As he gazed upon the familiar surroundings of the Ekana Cricket Stadium, he shared, "Yesterday when I came to the ground, my last memory of this place is falling down and injuring myself. Hopefully, I can set those memories aside and create new, happier ones that will help me forget all of that."

When discussing the injury he sustained during the IPL 2023 season in Lucknow, Rahul revealed that returning to the same ground with the Indian squad brought back vivid memories of his fall and injury. It was a poignant moment for him, grappling with these recollections as he prepared to represent his nation on that very field.

"The injury I had kept me out of the game for four or five months. That was a challenging time. Anyone who's faced an injury, if you ask them-they go through surgery, and the path to recovery demands immense hard work, patience, and endurance. It's not an easy journey," he said, his determination shining through as he looked forward to rewriting his story on the same hallowed turf.