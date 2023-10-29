Memories linger as KL Rahul returns to Lucknow: "Main bhoolna chahta hu magar log bhoolne nahi dete"

Headlines

Bank fraud: ED arrests 2 promoters, CA of pharma firm, searches Ashoka University

Israel-Hamas war enters second stage, announces Israeli PM Netanyahu

'Goodbye Chandler': Friends fans pour in emotional, heartbreaking tributes after Matthew Perry's shocking death

Sourav Ganguly pinpoints India's toughest ODI World Cup opponents

How Matthew Perry used battle with drug, alcohol addiction for good; lost 3 years' memory; spent Rs 75 crore to be sober

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Goodbye Chandler': Friends fans pour in emotional, heartbreaking tributes after Matthew Perry's shocking death

Sourav Ganguly pinpoints India's toughest ODI World Cup opponents

How Matthew Perry used battle with drug, alcohol addiction for good; lost 3 years' memory; spent Rs 75 crore to be sober

Diabetes tips: 10 low-GI vegetables that won't spike your blood sugar

10 Birds that hunt snakes

Matthew Perry death: Funniest moments of Friends' Chandler Bing

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

Who are the 8 ex-Indian navy officers sentenced to death penalty in 'Espionage' case in Qatar?

Game-changer move: India ramps up border drone defense after Hamas attack on Israel

US destroys two Syrian facilities after its forces were attack more than 12 times | US vs Syria

'Goodbye Chandler': Friends fans pour in emotional, heartbreaking tributes after Matthew Perry's shocking death

How Matthew Perry used battle with drug, alcohol addiction for good; lost 3 years' memory; spent Rs 75 crore to be sober

Mouni Roy reveals how life has changed after Brahmastra, says Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's film has 'given me lot of....'

HomeCricket

Cricket

Memories linger as KL Rahul returns to Lucknow: "Main bhoolna chahta hu magar log bhoolne nahi dete"

KL Rahul, the shining star of India's cricket team, shared an emotional account of his journey to recovery after a challenging hamstring injury

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 29, 2023, 08:12 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Leading up to the highly anticipated World Cup 2023 clash between India and England at the magnificent Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, KL Rahul, the shining star of India's cricket team, shared an emotional account of his journey to recovery after a challenging hamstring injury. The cricketing world remembered that it was this very venue where Rahul had suffered an unfortunate injury during the Indian Premier League (IPL), and the memories haunted him as he returned to the city for India's sixth game of the tournament.

During a pre-match press conference, Rahul expressed his lingering remorse over his inability to complete the 2023 IPL season with the Lucknow Super Giants - the franchise he also captains - owing to the injury. With a wry smile, he said, "Mai bhoolna chahta hoon magar log bhoolne nahi dete (I want to forget about it, but people keep reminding me about it)."

As he gazed upon the familiar surroundings of the Ekana Cricket Stadium, he shared, "Yesterday when I came to the ground, my last memory of this place is falling down and injuring myself. Hopefully, I can set those memories aside and create new, happier ones that will help me forget all of that."

When discussing the injury he sustained during the IPL 2023 season in Lucknow, Rahul revealed that returning to the same ground with the Indian squad brought back vivid memories of his fall and injury. It was a poignant moment for him, grappling with these recollections as he prepared to represent his nation on that very field.

"The injury I had kept me out of the game for four or five months. That was a challenging time. Anyone who's faced an injury, if you ask them-they go through surgery, and the path to recovery demands immense hard work, patience, and endurance. It's not an easy journey," he said, his determination shining through as he looked forward to rewriting his story on the same hallowed turf.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Apple’s Shazam app rolls out new ‘Concerts’ section

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Vikrant Massey-starrer 12th Fail won’t be available on OTT till next year because…

Amazon Great Indian Sale 2023: Find best deals on office chairs with incredible offers

Australia vs New Zealand: David Warner surpasses Virat Kohli as ODI World Cup's all-time leading scorer

Sharad Purnima 2023: When to celebrate? Date, time, rituals, more

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE