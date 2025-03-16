Team Pakistan, playing without their star players Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, were bowled out for a meagre 91 -- their lowest total playing in New Zealand and fifth-lowest in the shortest format of the game.

New Zealand crushed Pakistan in the first match of the ongoing T20 series on Sunday (March 16) in Christchurch. Team Pakistan, playing without their star players Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, were bowled out for a meagre 91 -- their lowest total playing in New Zealand and fifth-lowest in the shortest format of the game. Chasing a target of 92, the Black Caps did plenty of damage to the Pakistani bowling side early on in their innings, fishing the game in a matter of 10 overs.

How the match unfolded

Pakistan openers Mohammad Haris and Hasan Nawaz departed without scoring a single run. Soon after, Irfan Khan and Shadab Khan were also bowled out. Pakistan had just 14 runs on the scoreboard after the end of the powerplay overs.

For New Zealand, Jacob Duffy (4-14) and Kyle Jamieson (3-8) took seven wickets cumulatively.

The hosts' batting lineup made things easier as Tim Seifert scored 44 runs off 29 balls, emerging as the highest run-getter of the match.

The next T20I of the series will be played at the University Oval, Dunedin on Tuesday (March 18).

Match sparks meme fest

People posted a flurry of jokes and memes on social media platforms after Pakistan's crushing defeat in Sunday's match.

"Accept it or not without #BabarAzam & #Rizwan this team can't win a single match even against Zimbabwe," a user wrote on X.

Posting a picture of Pakistan opener Mohammad Haris, another X user said, "This guy was throwing his bat...without even watching the ball bro this isn’t a tape ball tournament of your gully this is international cricket."