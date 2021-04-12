IPL 2021: Meme fest begins as Shahrukh Khan all set to play at Wankhede Stadium

From Veer Zaara, Dil Se, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna to even Kal Ho Naa Ho...the on-screen Jodi of Preity Zinta and Shahrukh Khan becoming on-field rivals after the duo became Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise owners of Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) surely sparked everyone interest.

In mini-auction, Zaara got her Veer in her squad after she had purchased Tamil Nadu's explosive batsman Shahrukh Khan for Rs. 5.25 crores.

However, now that he is all set to make his debut for the Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, netizens have started making memes around the player's name and location of the stadium.

The reason why netizens have got all excited is because, in 2012, the Bollywood legend and KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan had got banned from gracing the monumental Wankhede Stadium in the wake of his alleged scuffle with security guards. The Bollywood icon was then banned from entering Wankhede Stadium for a period of five years.

With cricketer Shahrukh Khan handed his debut cap for the first clash, netizens could not keep calm.

Shahrukh Khan playing at Wankhede Stadium - bring on the tweets April 12, 2021

When Wankhede stadium & Shahrukh Khan is trending together.. SRK :-#RRvPBKS pic.twitter.com/5MWryE8T3k — (@ohhh_mii) April 12, 2021

Shahrukh Khan picked up by Preity Zinta’s team, am I going to witness VeerZara? — Priyanka Bose (@priyankabose01) April 12, 2021

So Shahrukh Khan got entry in Wankhede Stadium #RRvPBKS — Desi Nibba(@Desi__Nibba) April 12, 2021

The 25-year-old batsman played a key role in his team's recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy triumph. His 19-ball 40 in the tournament's semi-final helped eliminated Himachal Pradesh, who at one stage were hoping to clinch the game.

As the Punjab unit lacked depth in the middle order, the spot can now be filled by Shahrukh Khan. As for his cricketing career, he has played 31 T20s, scoring 293 runs at a strike rate of 131.39. He also can bowl leg-spin.