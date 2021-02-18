Preity Zinta could've had Shahrukh Khan for free, but she chose to pay: Meme fest begins as Zaara gets her Veer

From Veer Zaara, Dil Se, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna to even Kal Ho Naa Ho...the on-screen Jodi of Preity Zinta and Shahrukh Khan had become rival on-field as the duo became IPL franchise owners of Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

However, in the ongoing mini-auction, Zaara got her Veer in her squad as she purchased Tamil Nadu's explosive batsman Shahrukh Khan for Rs. 5.25 crores.

The uncapped player drew oodles of bids starting with Delhi Capitals. Soon, Royal Challengers Bangalore joined in and there was no stopping to biding. IPL Auction 2021 Live

But once Delhi backed out, Punjab Kings joined the race and continued to bid for him. The one-time IPL finalists were keen to get his services and they made the winning bid worth Rs 5.25 crore.

Soon after Preity Zinta got her desired player, the internet went abuzz with memes of the two actors instead of the batsman.

The 25-year-old batsman Shahrukh Khan had played a key role in his team's recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy triumph. His 19-ball 40 in the tournament's semi-final helped eliminated Himachal Pradesh, who at one stage were hoping to clinch the game. Interestingly, the TN's domestic stalwart was ignored at the last year's auction.