Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for REN vs HEA BBL 2022 match 10

Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat Dream11 prediction

Melbourne Renegades are all set to take on Brisbane Heat in match 10 of Big Bash League 2022 on Wednesday.

Undefeated in the tournament so far, the Renegades defeated the Heat by 22 runs in the first-leg match between these sides last week. They put in a total of 166 runs courtesy of skipper Nic Maddinson's 10th fifty in BBL history.

In their most recent fixtures, the Renegades eased past Sydney Thunder by four wickets.

While the Renegades are likely to line up in their tried and tested playing XI, the Heat have made two changes to their playing squad for this fixture, with Michael Neser and Matthew Renshaw coming into the roster, in place of Nathan McSweeney and Spencer Johnson.

Dream11 Prediction – Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat, Big Bash League 2022, match 10.

Keeper – Jimmy Pierson

Batsmen – Aaron Finch (c), Colin Munro, Ross Whiteley

All-rounders – Andre Russell (vc), Nic Maddinson, James Bazley

Bowlers – Kane Richardson, Akeal Hosein, Mark Steketee, Matthew Kuhnemann

Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat Probable Playing XIs

Melbourne Renegades: Sam Harper, Nic Maddison, Jake Fraser, Aaron Finch, Jonathan Wells, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Will Sutherland, Tom Rogers, Kane Richardson, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Brisbane Heat: Josh Brown, Max Bryant, Colin Munro, Sam Billings, Jimmy Peirson, Ross Whiteley, James Bazley, Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnermann

REN vs HEA My Dream11 team

Jimmy Pierson, Aaron Finch (c), Colin Munro, Ross Whiteley, Andre Russell (vc), Nic Maddinson, James Bazley, Kane Richardson, Akeal Hosein, Mark Steketee, Matthew Kuhnemann

Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat Match Details

Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat Big Bash League 2022 match 10 is scheduled to start at 1:45 PM IST on Wednesday, December 21 at Simonds Stadium in Geelong. The live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Network channels. The live streaming will be available on the Sonyliv app and website.