Melbourne Renegades to lock horns with Brisbane Heat in Women's Big Bash League 11 opener: See full schedule

Cricket Australia on Friday unveiled the complete schedule of the new edition of Women's Big Bash League, starting November 9. Check it out here.

The Women's Big Bash League is all set to come up with yet another edition on November 9. The 43-match tournament will commence with the match between last year's finalists, Melbourne Renegades and Brisbane Heat. Cricket Australia on Friday unveiled the complete schedule of WBBL 11, which will conclude on December 13. This season is beginning nearly 14 days later than usual summer due to the ICC Women's World Cup, scheduled to take place in India and Sri Lanka, which will conclude on November 2.

In the previous season, Brisbane Heat lost the finals to Melbourne Renegades and will look to take revenge in the opening game of this edition. The team which finishes on top of the Points Table at the end of the regular season will host the final on Saturday, December 13. The team finishing third and fourth will meet in the Knockout on December 9, which is to be hosted by the team in 3rd place.

The winner of this game will travel to play the second-ranked qualifier in The Challenger on December 11 for a spot in the final.

Full schedule of WBBL 11

November 9 - Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades

November 9 - Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes

November 9 - Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers

November 10 - Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers

November 11 - Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder

November 12 - Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers

November 13 - Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes

November 14 - Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars

November 14 - Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades

November 15 - Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat

November 15 - Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers

November 16 - Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers

November 16 - Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades

November 18 - Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers

November 19 - Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers

November 20 - Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes

November 20 - Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars

November 21 - Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder

November 22 - Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers

November 22 - Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers

November 23 - Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades

November 23 - Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars

November 25 - Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat

November 26 - Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes

November 27 - Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers

November 28 - Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat

November 28 - Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder

November 29 - Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars

November 29 - Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers

November 30 - Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers

November 30 - Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder

December 1 - Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars

December 2 - Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades

December 3 - Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers

December 3 - Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat

December 5 - Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers

December 5 - Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes

December 6 - Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder

December 6 - Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat

December 7 - Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers

December 9 - The Knockout

December 11 - The Challenger

December 13 - The Final