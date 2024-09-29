Mehidy Hasan Miraz returns as Bangladesh announce T20I squad for India series

Mehidy, a key player in ODIs and Tests, had been absent from the shortest format for some time.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced the squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against India, set to begin on October 6. Following Shakib Al Hasan's decision to retire from T20Is and Tests, star all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz has been recalled to the team after a hiatus of 14 months.

Mehidy, a key player in ODIs and Tests, had been absent from the shortest format for some time. Additionally, opener Parvez Hossain Emon and left-arm spinner Rakibul Hasan have been called up by the board.

Shakib recently declared his retirement from Tests and T20Is, with the T20 World Cup 2024 marking his final T20I appearance. He expressed his desire for the Dhaka Test against South Africa to be his last, but if those Tests are canceled, the second Test against India in Kanpur will serve as his farewell.

Chief selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain acknowledged the challenge of replacing Shakib, recognizing the significant void his departure will leave in the team.

"The great Shakib Al Hasan has already announced that he has played his last T20I for Bangladesh," Ashraf said.

"We don't have anyone to replace his experience and performance but we feel that Mehidy Hasan Miraz is a good batter who can handle the middle order. Mehidy can play as a batter. We didn't pick him in the previous [T20] World Cup as we usually feel that he has a strong role as an allrounder in Tests and ODIs.

"We didn't feel his bowling was a great option in the powerplay in T20s. We didn't want to disturb his rhythm in the other formats. This is why he wasn't in our T20 World Cup plans, which we had clearly communicated to him. We are hopeful of seeing him higher in the order, just above the finisher's role," he added.

The T20I series between India and Bangladesh is set to commence on October 6 in Gwalior, with the second match taking place in Delhi on October 9, and the final match in Hyderabad on October 12.

Bangladesh T20I squad for India series: Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Litton Das, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rakibul Hasan.

