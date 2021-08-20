'Meherbaan, sahibaan': MS Dhoni's new avatar in latest promo of IPL 2021 goes viral, WATCH

With the golden highlights and shining purple clothes, Chennai Super Kings and former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's latest picture created a storm on the internet on Thursday. Now, the official handle of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has released the new promo for the second half of the 14th edition of the league, which was suspended due to the rise in the COVID-19 cases in May.

The promo featuring Dhoni in jazzy clothes starts with the CSK captain suggesting that a storm is about to come in the second half after the interval. The comparisons are made with films saying that it has drama, suspense, climax, it also has Gabbar (Shikhar Dhawan), Hitman (Rohit Sharma) among many other things.

The promo finishes with the tagline 'Asli Picture abhi baaki hai' (the real show is still left) suggesting that the first half was just the trailer.

Only 29 matches could take place in April-May after the tournament was suspended suddenly with immediate effect. After many meetings and decisions, BCCI decided to hold the remaining matches in the UAE in the September-October window before the ICC T20 World Cup.

The Dhoni-led CSK were one of the top teams in the season winning five out of the seven games they played and were placed second before the season was postponed.

The men in yellow put the horrors of the 2020 season behind and became one of the most envious batting line-ups where they were scoring runs for fun in the middle-overs especially and were constantly putting scores of 190-210 and chasing down totals comfortably.

The second phase kicks off with the Dhoni and co locking horns with their arch-rivals Mumbai Indians in Dubai on September 19.