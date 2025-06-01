Kolkata Knight Riders' star player Rinku Singh will reportedly be marrying the youngest Samajwadi Party's Member of Parliament. Check out more details below.

Indian cricketer and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star Rinku Singh is all set to start a new journey of his life. He is set to marry later this year in a big fat Indian wedding in Varanasi. As per some media reports, he is set to tie the knot with the youngest Samajwadi Party Member of Parliament (MP), Priya Saroj. Speculations around Rinku and Saroj's wedding began after the latter's father, Tufani Saroj, confirmed of having 'meaningful talk' with the former's father earlier this year.

Some reports also suggest that Rinku and Saroj will tie the knot on November 18 in Varanasi and their wedding is set to take place at Taj Hotel. Their ring ceremony will reportedly be held in Lucknow at a luxurious hotel on June 8.

Who is Priya Saroj?

The 26-year-old MP of the Samajwadi Party is the daughter of Tufani Saroj, who is a three-time MP and current MLA in Uttar Pradesh. She completed her schooling at the Air Force Golden Jubilee Institute in New Delhi. She got a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree from Delhi University.

She later became a lawyer after getting a Bachelor of Law (LLB) degree from Amity University. In the 2024 General Elections, Priya Saroj defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate BP Saroj by a margin of 35,850 votes from the Machhlishahr Lok Sabha constituency.