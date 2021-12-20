Meet Yash Dhull, captain of India's 2022 U19 World Cup squad

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had earlier announced a 20-member squad that will play the 2021 ACC U19 Asia Cup and Delhi's Yash Dhull was named the captain for the tournament, scheduled between December 23 to January.

Now on Sunday (December 19), the All-India Junior Selection Committee announced a 17-member India squad that will represent India in the U19 Men's Cricket World Cup and Dhull was chosen yet again as the leader of the side.

Standby players:



Rishit Reddy - Hyderabad Cricket Association

Uday Saharan - Punjab Cricket Association

Ansh Gosai - Saurashtra Cricket Association

Amrit Raj Upadhyay - Cricket Association of Bengal

PM Singh Rathore - Rajasthan Cricket Association#BoysInBlue — BCCI (@BCCI) December 19, 2021

Who is Yash Dhull?

The Delhi cricketer is a right-handed middle-order batter and was one of the leading run-scorers in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy in the 2021-22 season held in September-October. He had smashed 302 runs for the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) in the five games he played with a stunning average of 75.50.

Talking about his experience of leading a side, the cricketer from New Delhi's Janakpuri has led Delhi's U16, U19, and India 'A' U19 side.

When he was asked about his role model in the field of cricket in a recent interview, Dhull refrained from taking a particular name. "Anyone who plays at the international level is good enough to learn from. I follow everyone’s game closely. I don’t copy anybody, but everyone is my hero," said Yash according to Times Now.

Earlier this month, Yash, who was undergoing a training camp at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru met Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja who began their road to regain fitness. The young lad had shared photos with these two Indian stars on his Instagram.

The newly crowned ODI skipper was also snapped interacting with the U19 cricket team. Sharing the images via their official handle, BCCI wrote, "Priceless lessons, India white-ball captain @ImRo45 made most of his rehab time as he addressed India’s U19 team during their preparatory camp at the NCA in Bengaluru."