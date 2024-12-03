Aryaman Birla, the son of billionaire industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla, is regarded as the richest cricketer in the world.

Indian cricketers have experienced a significant rise in their wealth over the years, thanks to their participation in the IPL and lucrative brand endorsements. Legends like Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma are among the richest cricketers in the world. However, there is one cricketer whose fortune surpasses the combined wealth of all these players.

Aryaman Birla, the son of billionaire industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla, is regarded as the richest cricketer in the world. He reportedly has a net worth of around Rs 70,000 crore, which exceeds the combined wealth of Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma.

Aryaman is now a successful businessman, but he began his career as a cricketer. The likely heir to the Aditya Birla Group made his cricket debut in the 2017-18 Ranji Trophy for Madhya Pradesh. In IPL 2018, he was bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 30 lakh.

Aryaman played 9 matches in first-class cricket, amassing 414 runs, which included a century and a half-century. In List A cricket, he scored 36 runs across four matches.

Additionally, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) awarded Aryaman Birla as the top run-scorer for Madhya Pradesh in the 2018 Ranji Trophy. He scored four centuries in the CK Nayaudu Trophy, amassing 795 runs from six matches at an average of 79.50.

