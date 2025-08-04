Twitter
Meet West Indies batter who becomes first-ever player in T20Is history to...

During the third and final T20I game between West Indies and Pakistan, a Caribbean batter etched his name in history books and became the first-ever player in the format to get...

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 04, 2025, 07:27 PM IST

A West Indies batter etched his name in the record books on Monday after he became the first player ever to get retired out during a T20I game featuring two Full Member teams. Yes, you read it right! The incident took place during the West Indies vs Pakistan match when the Carribeans were chasing 190 in the third and final T20I game, and the name of the batter is Roston Chase.

 

How Roston Chase became first-ever player to get retired out in T20Is

 

Chasing 190, West Indies went off to a good start; however, the run rate fell after the dismissal of opener Alick Athanaze, who scored 60 runs off 40 balls. At one moment, Sherfane Rutherford and Roston Chase were at the crease, when the latter was struggling to hit big shots, so he was retired out after scoring 15 runs off 12 balls.

 

WI vs PAK 3rd T20I

 

Pakistan won the Toss and elected to bat first against the West Indies. The touring nation was off to a good start as their openers, Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan, added 47 runs on board in the Powerplay. They went on to score 138 runs for the opening wicket before Shamar Joseph removed Farhan in the 17th over.

 

Chasing 190, West Indies batters couldn't catch up the momentum after the Powerplay. Roston Chase was retired out at 15 when the Windies needed 41 runs off 18 balls to win. But Pakistan managed to save the game, and the West Indies lost it by 13 runs. With this win, Pakistan also won the 3-match T20I series 2-1.

