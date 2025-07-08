Meet Virendra Sehwag's eldest son Aryavir Sehwag, recently gave tough competition to Virat Kohli's nephew, fetches Rs...

He is known for his impressive 297-run innings against Meghalaya last season.

The Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 auction has brought some exciting news for cricket fans, especially for those following the Sehwag family. Virendra Sehwag's elder son, Aryavir Sehwag, has been picked up by Central Delhi Kings for a whopping Rs 8 lakh. Aaryavir, who has been making waves in age-group cricket tournaments, is known for his aggressive batting style.

Aryavir's cricketing ambitions

Aryavir has been working hard to make a mark in the cricketing world. His father, Virendra Sehwag, has been vocal about his son's ambitions, as once he said, "My son is 15 years old and is already working hard to get a chance to play in the IPL." Sehwag believes that the IPL has been a game-changer for young talent, providing a platform for them to showcase their skills and get noticed.

Sehwag has spoken about the benefits of the IPL for young cricketers. He said, "The IPL has benefited young talent the most. Earlier, nobody got noticed from Ranji Trophy performances and hence couldn't make it to the Indian team. But now, if you perform well in the IPL and you showcase your talent, then immediately, you get an opportunity to play for the Indian team." Sehwag's words highlight the importance of the IPL as a launchpad for young cricketers.

How Virendra Sehwag's eldest son Aryavir got attention?

Aryavir Sehwag, a promising top-order batter, gained recognition as a consistent performer for Delhi at the Under-19 level. He is known for his impressive 297-run innings against Meghalaya last season.

How Virendra Sehwag's eldest son Aryavir gave tough competion to Virat Kohli's nephew?

Virat Kohli's nephew Aryaveer Kohli, a leg-spinner, was picked up by South Delhi Superstarz for Rs 1 lakh, who will be led by Delhi Ranji Trophy captain and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) star Ayush Badoni.

What Virender Sehwag said during the action?

Virender Sehwag, a DPL ambassador and the face of Delhi’s cricketing resurgence, attended the auction and took time to share his thoughts. He acknowledged the emotional weight of watching both sons enter the auction pool, stating, “Every cricketer dreams of seeing his children take the field. It’s a proud moment, no matter the outcome.”

About Virendra Sehwag's youngest son Vedant Sehwag

Virendra Sehwag's younger son, Vedant, has also been making a name for himself in the cricketing world. The 14-year-old off-spinner was picked up by West Delhi Lions for Rs 4 lakh in the DPL auction. Vedant has been impressive in age-group cricket, taking 24 wickets in 5 matches in the Vijay Merchant Trophy.