Son of Virat Kohli's elder brother Vikas has been included in the initial draft of players shortlisted for the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025.

Virat Kohli is one greatest players today and is considered a legend in the cricketing world. Now, his legacy is being carried forward by his nephew, Aryaveer Kohli, who is the son of Virat's elder brother, Vikas. Aryaveer has been included in the initial draft of players shortlisted for the upcoming season of the Delhi Premier League (DPL). An auction is also scheduled for DPL 2025, wherein he and Virender Sehwag's son with a similar name are also featuring in the draft.

Who is Aryaveer Kohli?

The 15-year-old son of Vikas Kohli captivated the spotlight by registering for the DPL 2025 Auction. Unlike Virat, Aryaveer has made bowling his career. He is a leg spinner and takes coaching from Rajkumar Sharma at the West Delhi Cricket Academy. He is the same coach under whom Virat Kohli was trained in his initial days.

Aryaveer's father, Vikas Kohli, has no direct connection with cricket as he is a businessman and manages his brother's One8 brand, which manufactures athleisure, fragrances, footwear, fitness equipment, and much more.

Deets about Delhi Premier League 2025

The upcoming season of DPL will feature 8 teams, including two new franchises, Outer Delhi and New Delhi. The current teams include East Delhi Riders, North Delhi Strikers, West Delhi Lions, South Delhi Superstarz, Purani Dilli 6, and Central Delhi Kings.

East Delhi Riders won the previous edition of DPL, defeating South Delhi Superstarz in the inaugural finals. Players like Priyansh Arya and Digvesh Rathi were stars of the first season of the Delhi Premier League. Will Aryaveer Kohli also emerge as a rising star in DPL 2025 and showcase his talent in the Indian Premier league as well.