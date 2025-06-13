A player from New Zealand, who is currently playing in the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 for a team broke Chris Gayle's important world record and also smashed 151 runs off just 51 balls. Know the whole story below.

New Zealand's opener has scripted his name in the history books after he shattered 'The Universe Boss' Chris Gayle's world record of hitting the most sixes in a T20 game. The name of the player is Finn Allen, who during a Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025's opening game between San Francisco Unicorns and Washington Freedom, smashed 19 towering sixes and scored 151 off just 51 balls. He scored this mountain-like score with a strike rate of 296.08, which also included 5 boundaries.

Finn Allen breaks Chris Gayle's world record

Finn Allen broke Chris Gayle's world record, which he jointly held with Sahil Chauhan of 18 sixes each against Dhaka Dynamites in 2017 and against Cyprus in 2024, respectively.

Finn Allen took just 49 deliveries to touch the 150-run mark, overtaking the record previously held by Dewald Brevis, who got to 150 in 52 balls in a domestic tournament in South Africa. Allen's 151 included 134 runs from boundaries and sixes.

Unicorns vs Freedom, MLC 2025 match

San Francisco Unicorns in their innings smashed a total of 28 sixes, which is the second-highest by a team in a T20 game. They are just behind Baroda, which hammered 37 maximums against Sikkim in a domestic game in India last year.

Unicorns scored 269/5 in the end, which is also the highest by a team in the tournament's history. Unicorns also became the first team to touch the 200-run mark in the US. In the end, SFU won the game by 123 runs.