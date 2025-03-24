DC vs LSG: Vipraj Nigam, a leg-spinner, made his debut for Delhi Capitals in their first IPL 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants on March 24.

Vipraj Nigam, a promising leg-spin bowling all-rounder who recently made his debut for the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League 2025, facing off against the Lucknow Super Giants this past Monday.

At just 20 years old, this young talent from Uttar Pradesh was picked up for Rs. 50 lakh during last year's mega auction in Jeddah. He really caught everyone's eye during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25, where he took eight wickets with a solid economy rate of just over seven. On top of that, he showcased his batting skills by scoring a rapid 27 runs off just eight balls alongside Rinku Singh, helping his team chase down a target of 157 runs.

Vipraj was the real star of the evening hitting three huge sixes including some incredible strokes over backward point, extra cover, and wide long-on, even though Rinku also hit a six. He became Player of the Match for his excellent effort after leading UP to victory in 19 overs with a blazing innings of 27* off just 8 balls.

The left-arm leg-break bowler had already made his mark before his batting fireworks sealed the victory. With an outstanding 2 for 20, Vipraj concluded his bowling spell and was instrumental in limiting Andhra Pradesh's scoring.

In a pre-season intra-squad match for the Delhi Capitals, Vipraj further showcased his skills by scoring 54 runs off 29 balls, which included seven fours and two sixes. Even though he’s still relatively new to the domestic scene, Nigam has already shown incredible promise and potential as a rising star in the cricketing world.

