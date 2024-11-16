The left-handed batter, positioned at number 491 on the list, falls under the uncapped batter category (UBA9).

At the age of just 13, Vaibhav Suryavanshi has made history by becoming the youngest player ever to be featured in the IPL auction player list. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently unveiled the list of 574 players who will be up for grabs during the highly anticipated IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah on November 24 and 25.

Among the plethora of names, Suryavanshi's inclusion stands out as truly remarkable. The left-handed batter, positioned at number 491 on the list, falls under the uncapped batter category (UBA9) and has been placed in the 68th set of players. His rapid ascent to prominence began with his First-Class debut for Bihar in January 2024.

Suryavanshi further solidified his reputation as a prodigy during the India U19 vs. Australia U19 Youth Test series held in September and October. In the inaugural match, he showcased his immense potential by scoring a magnificent century, a performance that garnered widespread attention and underscored his readiness for the grand stage.

While his overall First-Class statistics may appear modest - five matches, 100 runs across 10 innings, with a highest score of 41 - Suryavanshi's composure and skill have already set him apart. Despite his tender age, his inclusion in the IPL auction signifies that franchises are recognizing and valuing raw, untapped talent over mere numbers.

Suryavanshi has also earned a spot in India's squad for the U19 Asia Cup, scheduled to commence later this month. The team will kick off their campaign in a highly anticipated match against Pakistan on November 30.

Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, and Arshdeep Singh are among the 574 players set to participate in the upcoming Indian Premier League auction. These players have a top base price of Rs 2 crore.

Among these players, Rishabh Pant is expected to be the most expensive purchase at the auction, with teams like Punjab Kings ready to spend big with Rs 110.50 crore in their budget. Other notable players in the auction include IPL-winning captain Shreyas Iyer, India's leading T20I bowler Arshdeep Singh, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Avesh Khan.

These players are expected to attract significant attention from franchises looking to strengthen their squads for the upcoming IPL season.

