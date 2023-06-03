Meet Utkarsha Pawar, CSK star Ruturaj Gaikwad's wife who is also a cricketer

Photo: Instagram

Chennai Super Kings' star Ruturaj Gaikwad has married his cricketer fiance Utkarsha Pawar. Sharing the good news, the cricketer posted the wedding photos on Instagram with lovely caption, "From the pitch to the altar, our journey begins!". Ruturaj Gaikwad was recently spotted celebrating his team's victory with his lady love Utkarsha Pawar at IPL 2023 finale. The two also clicked pictures with MS Dhoni and shared it on social media.

Who is Utkarsha Pawar?

Utkarsha Amar Pawar, a pace bowler for the Maharashtra women's cricket team, is 24 years old. Utkarsha is a Pune native who has played domestic cricket for 10 games and taken 5 wickets. She started playing cricket at the age of 11.

Media reports claim that CSK player Ruturaj Gaikwad and Utkarsha Pawar had been in a relationship for two years before getting married. When CSK defeated Gujarat Titans (GT) to win the IPL 2023 title on May 29 at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, Gaikwad's fiance Utkarsha Amar Pawar was there to cheer for him.

She was pictured holding the trophy alongside Gaikwad, and in one of her social media pictures, she and Gaikwad are seated next to CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Utkarsha were spotted hanging out at a gym last year, but since then, he hasn't shared any photos of the two on social media, leaving his love life a mystery.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been linked to several actresses over the years, but in May 2021, he interacted online with Marathi actress Sayali Sanjeev, leading to rumours of a possible romance between the two.

READ | First photos: CSK star batter Ruturaj Gaikwad ties knot with Utkarsha Pawar, pictures go viral