Meet Tim David, RCB's latest signing who becomes first Singapore player to be part of IPL

Another product of the Big Bash League (BBL), Singapore's Tim David will be part of the second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore signed the hard-hitting all-rounder as replacement of New Zealand opener Finn Allen, who will be unavailable due to national duty.

Tim David was born and brought up in Singapore before moving to Australia. David has represented Singapore in 14 T20I matches after he made his debut for his country in July 2019. David impressed one and all with his hard-hitting skills smashing 558 runs at an average of 46.50, striking at 158.52.

Tim David, who plays in the Big Bash League (BBL) as a local player has made himself available to represent Australia if the opportunity arises in the future. David in his time with Singapore has played against the likes of Nepal, Hong Kong. But, the man with the two first names, made the heads turn after an explosive start to the BBL 2020/21 in his first game for the new team, Hobart Hurricanes, after playing for the Perth Scorchers in the previous edition.

David, who can bowl part-time off-spin belted the eventual champions Sydney Sixers' bowlers out of the park on the way to a match-winning knock of 58 runs off just 33 balls. David, throughout the tournament landed some lusty blows and provided the Hurricanes with crucial late runs in a few of their matches.

After which, David caught the eye of the world and started getting call-ups for various franchise leagues around the world. David had a successful run with the Lahore Qalandars in the latest edition of the Pakistan Super League.

He was the last-minute signing for Surrey in the Royal London One-Day Cup and since then has played knocks of 140*, 52 and 102. These outstanding returns helped him get a late call-up to the ongoing The Hundred for the Southern Brave for the Eliminator and the final, in place of Colin de Grandhomme.

Tim David now averages 100.86 in List A cricket! pic.twitter.com/COGVgTuTgk — Surrey Cricket (@surreycricket) August 15, 2021

David, recently also was signed up by the St Lucia Kings for the upcoming edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and a successful run is now rounded up by an IPL deal with a franchise that boasts of the likes of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell, along with some amazing domestic Indian talent, which will only help further his case for representing Australia.

David has played a total of 49 T20s, scoring 1192 runs at an average of 36.59 and a strike rate of 155. The 25-year old also has 5 wickets to his name in T20s and 7 in List-A career and if the recent run with the Surrey is anything to go by he can provide crucial breakthroughs in the middle.