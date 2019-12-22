Meet this Virat Kohli fan who spent over Rs 1 lakh to get 16 tattoos of Team India skipper

Virat Kohli is easily one of the best cricketers in the world to play the sport and has fans all around the globe who love the sportsman for numerous reasons.

One of them is Pintu Behera, who calls himself an avid Virat follower from Berhampur, took the initiative to ink 16 permanent tattoos of the Indian skipper all over his body.

During an interview with ANI, Behera reveiled that he has spent over INR one lakh over these tattoos.

"I am a cricket lover from my childhood and became a big fan of Virat Kohli because of his style of playing," the 31-year-old was quoted saying.

"So, I have decided to show my respect to him in this way. When I decided to make tattoos in 2016, I didn't have money. So I started saving money and got tattoos inked."

Also read Gautam Gambhir receives death threats from international number, seeks security for family

"I go to watch every cricket match of Virat Kohli within the country. I didn't go to watch the match out of the country. If I get a chance, then I will definitely go," he added.

Pintu also spoke about the time when got the opportunity to meet his idol Kohli during India's Test match against South Africa at Vishakhapatnam back in October, where the home side cruised to a 203 victory over the tourists.

"I didn't imagine that he would meet and hug me. It was a special moment for me. I had been waiting to meet him since 2016," he said.

"Finally, I got the opportunity to meet him during Test Match between India and South Africa at Vishakhapattanam in October."