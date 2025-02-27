We have discovered that the most expensive player in the current ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is neither Virat Kohli nor Rohit Sharma, nor is he from England or Australia.

In the much-anticipated Champions Trophy 2025, one player has become the center of attention in the cricketing world, not just for their performance on the field, but for their astonishing earnings that have set new records in the sport. This player has outpaced well-known figures like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Babar Azam, with an incredible earning of Rs 300,000 for every run scored.

As the cricket community processes this shocking news, the identity of this player remains a mystery, igniting intense speculation and curiosity. Let's explore the fascinating story behind the most expensive player of the Champions Trophy 2025 and examine the impact of this groundbreaking revelation on the current cricket landscape.

Rohit Sharma earned more than Rs 19,672 per run, having scored 61 runs in 2 matches during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The BCCI compensates Rohit Sharma with Rs 6 lakh per ODI, following the recent salary increase for cricketers.

Virat Kohli has earned over Rs 9,806 per run, accumulating 122 runs in 2 matches in the tournament so far. So far, Virat Kohli has received Rs 12 lakh from the BCCI as his match fees for participating in 2 ODI matches in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Babar Azam received 1 lakh rupees from the PCB for scoring 87 runs in 2 matches during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. He earns a salary of 4.5 million PKR from ODIs.

Imam-ul-Haq earned 3 lakh rupees per run from the PCB. He has match fees totaling 3 million PKR and scored only 10 runs against India.

Imam-ul-Haq participated in just 1 match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, stepping in for the injured Fakhar Zaman against India. Pakistan's final match against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi was canceled due to rain.

