Meet the Indian ICC official who single-handedly blocked Pakistan’s bid to remove Andy Pycroft from Asia Cup 2025

Following a tense confrontation between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the International Cricket Council (ICC), it was reported that Sanjog Gupta, the newly appointed Chief Executive Officer of the ICC, took the lead in negotiations that ultimately thwarted Pakistan’s efforts to have match referee Andy Pycroft removed from officiating their matches in the ongoing Asia Cup.

The PCB accused Pycroft of misconduct during the high-stakes Group A match between India and Pakistan in Dubai on September 14. The situation escalated when Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav declined to shake hands with Pakistan's skipper Salman Ali Agha after the match — a gesture he later explained as a tribute to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and a show of support for the Indian armed forces who executed Operation Sindoor in retaliation.

The PCB claimed that Pycroft did not maintain the spirit of the game, allegedly directing captains not to exchange team sheets and advising Salman against initiating a handshake with the Indian captain. Pakistan deemed these actions as "partisan" and formally requested the ICC to dismiss Pycroft, suggesting Richie Richardson as his replacement for the remainder of their Asia Cup matches.

However, as reported by Cricbuzz, the ICC, under Sanjog Gupta's direction, stood firm. The governing body responded to the PCB’s request with a resolute position, asserting there was "no valid reason" to remove Pycroft. An internal investigation was carried out, and the ICC determined that the former Zimbabwe cricketer had not breached any Code of Conduct or standard officiating protocols. This response was part of a series of six emails exchanged between the two parties, three from each side, during a heated exchange that unfolded behind closed doors.

Gupta, who took on the role of ICC CEO in July 2025, directly managed the situation and spearheaded negotiations on behalf of the ICC. The PCB was represented by Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and COO Salman Naseer. Although Pakistan declared a "moral victory" after the ICC agreed to investigate the incident, the international organization clarified that the inquiry would be limited in scope and not specifically aimed at Pycroft.

Who is Sanjog Gupta?

Sanjog Gupta is the first Indian to be the CEO of the ICC, and he has already had a big influence on sports media. Before joining the ICC, he was the CEO of Sports & Live Experiences at JioStar, a big media company created when Viacom18 and Disney Star joined together in 2024.

Gupta is known as a strategist and storyteller who has changed the way sports are broadcast in India and made cricket even more popular, both commercially and culturally. He started at Star India in 2010 and quickly moved up, becoming Head of Sports at Disney Star in 2020. While he was there, Star India improved its sports broadcasts by adding broadcasts in multiple languages, focusing on digital coverage first, and paying more attention to women’s sports.

He played a key role in growing popular leagues and events like the IPL, ICC events, the Indian Super League (ISL), and the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). He also helped make global events like the Premier League and Wimbledon more available to Indian viewers. His talent for combining content strategy with business success has made him a leader in Indian sports.

Gupta was chosen as ICC CEO after a tough selection process with over 2,500 people from 25 countries. He had the full support of the Nominations Committee and was approved by the ICC Board in early 2025. His appointment shows the ICC's dedication to growing the sport around the world, coming up with new digital ideas, and including cricket in the Olympics, starting with the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

