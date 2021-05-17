Meet the hotel room staff member who advised Sachin Tendulkar how to fix his bat swing

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar talked about mental health and opened up about his tryst with anxiety during his 24-year cricketing career. Speaking in a session by Unacademy hosted by anchor and Emcee, Gaurav Kapur, on Sunday, Tendulkar said that it is normal for a player to go through ups and downs in his career, but it is also important for one to acknowledge when he/she is feeling low.

Hosted by the online learning platform, the former Indian batsman stated that one never stops learning no matter what stage he is at of his career and then went on to share an interesting tale when a member of a hotel staff helped rectify a glitch in his batting.

"That person got me dosa in the room and after keeping it on the table, he offered an advice. He pointed out that my elbow guard was restricting my bat swing, which was actually the case. He helped me address that issue," the 48-year old said.

So what had exactly happened and when and on which tour?

So, the incident is from 2001 when Australia toured India when Guruprasad, a resident of Perambur in Tamil Nadu noticed a tiny little thing in Tendulkar's batting which was according to him proving to be a hindrance and luckily for him he was able to point that out and Tendulkar also agreed to the same.

Guruprasad. who was working as part of the security staff in Taj Coromandel in Chennai then, himself narrated the incident in 2019, as reported by The Indian Express when he tried to get an autograph from the legendary batsman.

"I saw Sachin Tendulkar when he was about to take the lift. I wanted his autograph, but I didn’t have any special book or paper, so I got his autograph on my beat book. I wanted to say something about his batting, not once did I have second thoughts about whether I should say something like that to a star because I always admired Sachin’s humanity and down-to-earth personality," Guruprasad was quoted as saying in the report.

"I told him he was wearing an elbow guard that was arresting his bat swing. He was surprised by my cricketing knowledge and asked me how I observed the game so deeply. I said I am his huge fan and watched all his innings repeatedly and that’s how I noticed this change in his batting technique. He said he would look into my suggestion," he added.

However, this is not the first time that Tendulkar remembered Guruprasad as in 2019 he took to Twitter asking his followers to help him locate the hotel staff, who shared this priceless advice.

A chance encounter can be memorable! I had met a staffer at Taj Coromandel, Chennai during a Test series with whom I had a discussion about my elbow guard, after which I redesigned it. I wonder where he is now & wish to catch up with him. Hey netizens, can you help me find him? pic.twitter.com/BhRanrN5cm — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 14, 2019

"Whenever you wear an arm guard, your bat swing changes," the hotel staff had told him, Sachin had said in the video.

"I had never spoken about this with anyone in the world before that. He was the only one who had noticed," he added.