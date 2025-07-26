Meet the 'father of Indian cricket' whose only Test debut was for England, never played for India

He made a remarkable debut, scoring a composed 62 in the first innings and an impressive 154 not out in the second, quickly rising to stardom and silencing any skeptics regarding his selection.

Long before India emerged as a dominant force in global cricket, a noble figure from Nawanagar, Gujarat, gracefully entered the cricket arenas of England, becoming the first Indian to participate in Test cricket. This trailblazing cricketer was Kumar Shri Ranjitsinhji, affectionately referred to as 'Ranji', a man who transformed the art of batting and left a lasting legacy on the sport.

Born on September 10, 1872, Ranjitsinhji relocated to England to pursue his studies at Cambridge University. It was during this time that his remarkable cricketing abilities, characterized by unconventional techniques and rapid wrist movements, began to emerge. He brought a new elegance and flair to batting, popularizing innovative shots such as the leg glance and the late cut, which were groundbreaking for that era.

After achieving success with Cambridge and subsequently Sussex in county cricket, Ranji's significant moment in Test cricket history came. Despite facing some opposition due to his ethnicity, he was chosen to represent England against Australia at Old Trafford, Manchester, in July 1896. He made a remarkable debut, scoring a composed 62 in the first innings and an impressive 154 not out in the second, quickly rising to stardom and silencing any skeptics regarding his selection.

Ranji participated in 15 Test matches for England from 1896 to 1902, accumulating 989 runs at an impressive average of 44.95, which included two centuries and six half-centuries. His first-class statistics were even more astonishing, with over 24,000 runs and 72 centuries to his name.

His impact on the game was so significant that India's leading domestic first-class tournament, the Ranji Trophy, was named in his honor when it was established in 1934, just a year after his passing. He is widely celebrated as one of the greatest batsmen in history and is often referred to as the "father of Indian cricket."

Also read| 'Play tennis, not Test cricket': Sunil Gavaskar lambasts ICC concussion rule, calls for major overhaul