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Meet the Delhi cop who created green corridor for Lungi Ngidi and once played with Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir

A police officer who emerged as a hero during the DC vs PBKS match after he created a green corridor to rush injured Lungi Ngidi to the hospital in just 11 minutes, covering nearly 8 km.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Apr 28, 2026, 10:38 PM IST

Meet the Delhi cop who created green corridor for Lungi Ngidi and once played with Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir
Lungi Ngidi was injured during DC vs PBKS match in Delhi
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Delhi Capitals' star pacer Lungi Ngidi recently suffered an injury to his head during a match against Punjab Kings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, following which he was immediately rushed to the nearest hospital for treatment. He reached the hospital in just 12 minutes from the match venue with the help of a green corridor created by the Delhi Traffic Police in coordination with the stadium medical team. And this swift operation was led by a senior Delhi Police officer, a former cricketer who once shared the field with Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir. Yes, you read it right!

 

Who was behind Lungi Ngidi's swift movement to hospital from stadium?

 

He was ACP Traffic of Centre District, Sanjay Singh, who made the decision to implement a green corridor, ensuring the Delhi Capitals' star bowler reached the hospital on time. Ngidi was taken from Arun Jaitley Stadium to BLK Max Super Speciality Hospital in Rajendra Nagar during peak traffic time in 11 minutes, which generally takes 20-30 minutes to reach.

 

While speaking to HT Digital, ACP Sanjay Singh elaborated how he came to know about Ngidi's injury and said, ''I'm ACP Traffic of Centre District, and the Arun Jaitley Stadium comes under this jurisdiction. Whenever IPL matches take place, the overall jurisdiction lies with the DCP, and I also control a few things. I was outside the stadium, someone was watching the match on mobile, and then I was informed that someone had faced an injury inside the stadium and an ambulance had entered the field.

 

''I thought if the ambulance entered the field, then the player had to be taken to the hospital. We had to give the route to the traffic guys. I went there, and the ambulance was near Gate No.2. The Delhi Capitals officials were also there. Lungi Ngidi was inside the ambulance, wearing an oxygen mask. He wasn't moving, and panic gripped the people. I asked the driver, ‘Where are you taking him?’ It was then that he said that the plan was to take him to BLK Max Hospital in Rajender Nagar,'' he added.

 

Interestingly, the police officer also informed that he had asked the driver of the ambulance whether he knew the route.  In reply, the driver said that he would follow the Google Maps. ''I asked the driver, ' Do you know the route? He told me that he would follow the Google Maps. It was peak hour. I immediately informed the control room and told them the entire route from the stadium to the hospital. Everyone was informed that the important junctions, such as Mandi House, should have proper traffic police deployment. It was then decided that a green corridor should be created,'' ACP Singh further said.

 

ACP Sanjay Singh's connection with Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir

 

Not only did ACP Sanjay Singh help Lungi Ngidi reach the hospital in quick time, but he also has a deep connection with cricket as he is also a former cricketer and has played alongside players like Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag, among others.

 

''There's a Delhi Police cricket team. I played for the last time in 2012. There's one thing called the DDCA League Cricket match. Matches are played group-wise. There were ONGC and Indian Airlines teams, so Yuvraj Singh, Gautam Gambhir, Mohammad Kaif and Virender Sehwag all used to play. Virat Kohli was a kid back then; he used to play too. I have played cricket with all of them,'' he said.

 

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