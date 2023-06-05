Search icon
Meet the cricketer who scored first ODI century for India, it’s not Gavaskar, Shastri, Srikkanth, Amarnath or Vengsarkar

The first century in ODI cricket for India was scored by legendary cricketer Kapil Dev in the 1983 ODI World Cup.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 09:07 AM IST

Meet the cricketer who scored first ODI century for India and it’s not Gavaskar, Shastri, Srikkanth, Patil, Amarnath

In today's era, it is not a big deal to score a century in international cricket and most of the batsmen are successful in scoring more than one century in their career. But hitting a ton was not easy in earlier times. India played its first ODI in 1974 against England but India got its first ODI century after 9 years in 1983.

The first century in ODI cricket for India was scored by legendary cricketer Kapil Dev in the 1983 ODI World Cup. The 20th match of the 1983 World Cup was being played between Zimbabwe and India. In that match, Kapil Dev played a memorable innings for India.

In that match, Indian captain Kapil Dev won the toss and chose to bat. Sunil Gavaskar and Kris Srikkanth, who came out to bat, were dismissed for zero. After this, Mohinder Amarnath scored 5, Sandeep Patil scored 1, Yashpal Sharma scored only 9 runs. Kapil Dev came out to bat at number 6 and he played brilliantly to hit the first century in ODIs for India.

Kapil Dev scored a total of 175 runs in this match with 16 fours and 6 sixes. India scored a score of 266 runs in 60 overs and in reply Zimbabwe managed to score only 235 runs in 57 overs and India won the match by 31 runs.

It is to be noted that 1983 World Cup was very special for India as Team India won its first World Cup in 1983. Kapil Dev played 131 Tests and 225 ODIs in his career. During his illustrious career, Kapil Dev scored 5248 and 3783 runs respectively. He has 434 wickets in Tests while 253 wickets in ODI cricket.

