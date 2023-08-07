Meet Tanveer Sangha, son of Indian taxi driver who will play for Australia in ODI World Cup

Born and brought up in Australia, leg spinner Tanveer Sangha belongs to an Indian family that migrated from Punjab’s Jalandhar in the 1990s.

In a selection full of surprises where Australia dropped star batter Marcus Lambuschagne, relatively unknown Indian-origin bowler Tanweer Sangha made the cut. While Sangha has not played for Australia internationally till now, he is part of the World Cup permutations and combinations as they 5-time champions head to India in October.

Who is Tanveer Sangha?

Born and brought up in Australia, Sangha belongs to an Indian family that migrated from Punjab’s Jalandhar in the 1990s. His father, who initially went to the country for education, works as a truck driver. His mother is an accountant.

Playing for Sydney Thunder, Sangha had impressed on his first class debut in 2020, earning a call for the five-match T20I series against New Zealand at just 19 years of age. He created history by becoming only the fourth Indian origin player to be selected to play for Australia. Before him, the likes of Gurinder Sandhu, Stuart Clark and Bransby Cooper achieved the feat.

In the Big Bash League, Sangha picked 21 wickets in 14 games during his debut season. He was first spotted by spinner Faward Ahmed. Sangha started off as a fast bowler before eventually slowing down to spin in early teens. He was one of 2020 Under-19 World Cup’s leading wicket-takers with 15 scalps in six games with two four-wicket hauls and a five-wicket haul. Sangha has not played for nearly a year as he is recovering from a lower-back stress injury.