Headlines

‘Victory of truth’: How Congress leaders hailed Rahul Gandhi’s return to Parliament

This actress earned more money than Rajinikanth for a film, not Aishwarya, Priyanka, Samantha, Nayanthara, Deepika

Meet Tanveer Sangha, son of Indian taxi driver who will play for Australia in ODI World Cup

This Bhopal man graduated from IIT and IIM, rejected high-paying jobs to follow Vivekanand footsteps, runs a free school

Explained: Why cheetahs brought to India’s Kuno National Park are dying? Mystery of 9 deaths decoded

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Tanveer Sangha, son of Indian taxi driver who will play for Australia in ODI World Cup

Gal Gadot says she felt 'connected' with Alia Bhatt from the first time they met: 'She's my buddy, my sister'

DNA Ed-Master: Why an Entrepreneurial Mindset is important for students

8 must-watch Bollywood romantic films with heartbreaking endings

10 high protein muscle-building foods

Indian cricketers who own private jets

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

New mom Ileana D'Cruz has been married to her baby's father; know all about the secret wedding

Pakistan train accident: 25 killed, over 80 injured after train derails in Pakistan's Sindh

Gyanvapi survey enters day 3: Hindu side claims secondary stage has begun, Muslim side cooperates

Gal Gadot says she felt 'connected' with Alia Bhatt from the first time they met: 'She's my buddy, my sister'

Cast of Prabhas-starrer Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire barred from interviews ahead of trailer launch, know why

Maaveeran OTT release: When, where to watch Sivakarthikeyan-starrer superhero film

HomeCricket

Cricket

Meet Tanveer Sangha, son of Indian taxi driver who will play for Australia in ODI World Cup

Born and brought up in Australia, leg spinner Tanveer Sangha belongs to an Indian family that migrated from Punjab’s Jalandhar in the 1990s.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 02:37 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a selection full of surprises where Australia dropped star batter Marcus Lambuschagne, relatively unknown Indian-origin bowler Tanweer Sangha made the cut. While Sangha has not played for Australia internationally till now, he is part of the World Cup permutations and combinations as they 5-time champions head to India in October.

Who is Tanveer Sangha?

Born and brought up in Australia, Sangha belongs to an Indian family that migrated from Punjab’s Jalandhar in the 1990s. His father, who initially went to the country for education, works as a truck driver. His mother is an accountant.

Playing for Sydney Thunder, Sangha had impressed on his first class debut in 2020, earning a call for the five-match T20I series against New Zealand at just 19 years of age. He created history by becoming only the fourth Indian origin player to be selected to play for Australia. Before him, the likes of Gurinder Sandhu, Stuart Clark and Bransby Cooper achieved the feat.

In the Big Bash League, Sangha picked 21 wickets in 14 games during his debut season. He was first spotted by spinner Faward Ahmed. Sangha started off as a fast bowler before eventually slowing down to spin in early teens. He was one of 2020 Under-19 World Cup’s leading wicket-takers with 15 scalps in six games with two four-wicket hauls and a five-wicket haul. Sangha has not played for nearly a year as he is recovering from a lower-back stress injury.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Why only Elvish Yadav or Abhishek Malhan deserve to win | Opinion

UPSC recruitment 2023: Last date soon to apply for 56 Scientist, AO, SAO and other posts at upsconline.nic.in

BB OTT 2: Salman Khan bashes Abhishek Malhan for 'acting arrogant', calling himself 'deserving winner' of show

Haryana violence: Curfew to be lifted for 4 hours in Nuh on Monday

Hariyali Teej 2023 date, time: Significance, rituals of the auspicious festival

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE