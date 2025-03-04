The talented young spinner of Indian descent has been making a significant impact in both the Big Bash League and domestic cricket.

Tanveer Sangha has been chosen to represent Australia in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final against India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Captain Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bat first. Alongside Sangha, Cooper Connolly was included in the team to replace the injured Matthews Short. Meanwhile, India decided to maintain the same lineup they used in their last group-stage match against New Zealand.

Who is Tanveer Sangha?

Tanveer Sangha, originally from Sydney, grew up in a family that placed a strong emphasis on athleticism and sportsmanship. Although his parents hoped he would pursue a career in volleyball, Sangha's true passion for cricket shone through from an early age.

Recognizing that his physical attributes weren't suited for a pace bowler, he made the important choice to concentrate on becoming a leg-spinner during his teenage years. With dedication and hard work, he refined his skills by watching video tutorials on YouTube, ultimately earning a place on the Australian Under-16 cricket team.

As just the fourth player of Indian descent to represent Australia, Sangha joins the ranks of notable players like Gurinder Sandhu, Stuart Clark, and Bransby Cooper. His father, Joga Singh, comes from a village near Jalandhar in Punjab and works as a taxi driver in Sydney, while his mother, Upjeet Kaur, is originally from Fiji and works as an accountant in the same city. Sangha also has a sister named Simran.

Tanveer's career

Tanveer has played three one-day internationals and seven Twenty20 Internationals. The 23-year-old has taken two ODI and 10 T20I wickets.

He began his journey with Australia’s Under-16 team in 2018, and that same year, he led New South Wales Metro to victory in the U17 National Championships held in Queensland. As the team's leading wicket-taker, he caught the attention of Cricket Australia, which led to his selection for the Cricket Australia XI in the U19 National Championships in Adelaide. His impressive performances secured him a place on the Australian U19 tour of Sri Lanka in 2019, and he was also awarded the NSW Cricket Basil Sellers Scholarship.

In 2018, Tanveer was named the Sydney Thunder Development Rookie for the Big Bash League (BBL), and his strong performances earned him a promotion to the first team the following season in 2019.

He was chosen to represent Australia in the 2020 U19 World Cup in South Africa, where he excelled, taking 15 wickets in just 6 matches at an average of 11.46, including two 4-wicket hauls and one 5-wicket haul.

