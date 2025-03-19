Tanmay Shrivastava, a former member of the India U-19 squad that won the World Cup in 2008 under Virat Kohli's captaincy, has been selected as one of the umpires for IPL 2025.

The much-anticipated 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to kick off on March 22. The season will start with an exciting match between the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the legendary Eden Gardens in Kolkata. A standout moment this year will be Virat Kohli, who will make history as the first player to take part in all 18 seasons for a single franchise.

In an interesting twist, one of Kohli's former teammates is also ready to make his mark on the tournament. Tanmay Shrivastava, a key player from the India U-19 team that Kohli led to a World Cup victory in 2008, will be stepping into the IPL 2025 as an umpire.

Shrivastava, who played for the Punjab Kings during the 2008 and 2009 IPL seasons, is now making a shift to officiating. Although he only scored eight runs in three innings during his playing days, his role as an umpire is a unique milestone in IPL history. He will be the first person to have experienced the IPL as both a player and an umpire, adding an exciting twist to the upcoming season.

The Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) recently announced on their official social media platform that Tanmay Shrivastava has been appointed as an umpire for the upcoming IPL 2025 season.

“A true player never leaves the field—just changes the game. Wishing Tanmay Srivastava the best as he dons a new hat with the same passion!” they wrote.

Who is Tanmay Shrivastava?

Tanmay Shrivastava, a left-handed batter, made his mark representing Uttar Pradesh in domestic cricket. He played a crucial role in the Indian Under-19 team that clinched the World Cup in 2008, finishing as the tournament's top run-scorer with an impressive 262 runs.

His domestic career was also noteworthy, amassing 4,198 runs in first-class matches and 1,728 runs in List A cricket. After hanging up his bat, he pursued a new path as an umpire and has officiated in several domestic games since then.

