The left-arm wrist spinner entered the bowling attack as the sixth option and quickly made an impact, claiming five wickets in just 16 balls.

Young Pakistani spinner Sufiyan Muqeem dominated the 2nd T20I against Zimbabwe at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. Muqeem delivered an exceptional performance, taking five wickets for just three runs as Zimbabwe was dismissed for their lowest T20I score of 57. The left-arm wrist spinner entered the bowling attack as the sixth option and quickly made an impact, claiming five wickets in just 16 balls.

Muqeem, aged 25, was brought into the attack in the 9th over and swiftly took two wickets in consecutive deliveries, dismissing Ryan Burl and Tashinga Musekiwa. He continued his impressive form by taking the wickets of Clive Madande, Tashinga Musekiwa, and Richard Ngarava to achieve his first five-wicket haul in international cricket.

Although Muqeem made his T20I debut during the 2023 Asian Games against Hong Kong, it was during the Australia tour that he truly shone. After a modest performance against Australia, he excelled on Zimbabwean soil, taking three wickets in the series opener and following it up with a five-wicket haul in the second T20I.

Muqeem's rapid rise to the Pakistan team, despite limited domestic experience with just five matches in the PSL for Peshawar Zalmi and four wickets to his name, showcases his talent and potential. While he has yet to make his first-class debut, his recent performances in Zimbabwe may pave the way for future opportunities.

Pakistan efficiently wrapped up the Zimbabwe innings in just 12.4 overs, marking the first time the hosts were dismissed for under 60 in T20I history.

Also read| Will KL Rahul open? India star drops major hint about batting position in Adelaide Test