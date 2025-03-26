Known for his quick scoring ability and proficiency in hitting the ball in all directions, he also showcased remarkable fielding skills.

Former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja was known for his aggressive playing style, versatility as a batter, and great fielding ability. Jadeja was a key member of the Indian cricket team, playing in both Test and One Day International (ODI) forms. Known for his quick scoring ability and proficiency in hitting the ball in all directions, he also showcased remarkable fielding skills. Additionally, Jadeja had the honor of captaining the Indian cricket team on multiple occasions.

Ajay Jadeja made his debut in 1992 and swiftly solidified his position as a key player in the team. His flamboyant personality and ability to score runs swiftly endeared him to fans of the sport.

Despite his on-field brilliance, Jadeja's career was marred by controversy when he was linked to the match-fixing incident that rocked the Indian cricket team in 2000. As a result, he received a five-year ban from the game. However, after serving his punishment, Jadeja returned to cricket and played for several more years.

Stepney of Indian cricket

Ajay Jadeja demonstrated his talent in 201 international matches. Throughout his career, he scored an astounding 5,632 runs for the Indian cricket team. Jadeja's batting ability was demonstrated by his batting averages of 31.48 in Test cricket and 37.62 in One Day Internationals (ODIs). He demonstrated his ability with six century in Test cricket and eight in ODIs, with a best score of 119 in the longest format of the game.

Not only was Jadeja a formidable batter but he also proved to be a valuable bowler claiming 43 wickets in Test cricket and 61 wickets in ODIs. His fielding abilities were equally exceptional, as he secured 78 catches in Test cricket and 118 in ODIs.

Jadeja, who began his international career as an opener, firmly established himself as a finisher, a position that the Indian team was unfamiliar with at the time. Aside from Kapil Dev's occasional fireworks in the lower middle order, India lacked batsmen who mastered the art of ending matches.

The bowling wonder

In one memorable ODI match in 1999, Ajay Jadeja, a medium pacer bowled only one over but took 3 crucial wickets to help India win against England in Sharjah. Despite England being near victory chasing 222, Jadeja's bowling turned the match around, with him also running out the last batsman to secure a 20-run victory for India.

When Jadeja bashed Waqar Younis in 1996 to end Pakistan's World Cup dream

In the 1996 World Cup quarterfinal between India and Pakistan, middle-order batsman Jadeja scored 45 runs from 25 deliveries, including 22 runs off a single over from Waqar Younis. This enabled India reach a score of 287, which Pakistan could not match, losing by 39 runs. This match also had a famous moment: Venkatesh Prasad dismissed Aamer Sohail following a heated dispute, resulting in Pakistan's elimination from the tournament. This was the second time Jadeja and India had ruined Pakistan's World Cup chances.

Match-fixing tale and ban

In 1994, Prabhakar accused an Indian player of offering him money to lose a match against Pakistan in 1997. Six years later, he claimed the player was Kapil Dev, who was seen in tears when this was revealed. Pakistan player Rashid Latif suggested Sachin Tendulkar knew about it. Only Mohammad Azharuddin was proven guilty of match-fixing, while others like Ajay Jadeja, Manoj Prabhakar, and Ajay Sharma had connections to bookies. Jadeja's career ended prematurely, and despite his talent, he never reached his full potential. It remains unclear whether Prabhakar's allegations affected Jadeja's career or if it was his own actions.

Journey with the Afghanistan cricket team

Ajay Jadeja stepped into the role of mentor for the Afghanistan cricket team just ahead of the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in India.

Throughout his time as mentor, Jadeja was instrumental in steering the Afghan team to impressive victories over tough rivals like England, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. This success helped Afghanistan secure a remarkable sixth-place finish in the World Cup, earning them a spot in the esteemed Champions Trophy.

Even with all his contributions, Jadeja graciously turned down any financial reward for his mentoring efforts. His unwavering commitment to the team's success was deeply appreciated by both the Afghanistan squad and their head coach, Jonathan Trott, who recognized the positive impact Jadeja had on their performance.

