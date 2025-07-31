Meet star India cricketer's wife, who is no less than any model, runs a successful business of..., her net worth is Rs...
CRICKET
Indian cricketer Shardul Thakur, celebrated for his all-round performances, is currently in England for the ongoing Test series. Off the field, the story of his relationship with his wife, Mittali Parulkar, has also garnered attention, not for any sensationalism, but for its understated appeal and humble origins.
Shardul Thakur's wife Mittali Parulkar was born on December 11, 1993, in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. Her father is a businessman, and her mother is a homemaker. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce from Mithibai College, Mumbai, and has a background in corporate finance.
Shardul and Mittali's story began in their school years in Maharashtra. Their initial friendship slowly blossomed into a strong, enduring relationship. At the time, neither of them could have imagined that thwy would come together this far where one is leading to international cricket and the other to entrepreneurship.
After years of togetherness marked by personal achievements and career advancements, Shardul proposed to Mittali in November 2021 during a private engagement ceremony held in Mumbai. The event was attended by close friends and family, including some of Shardul's teammates, such as Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul.
Two years later, on February 27, 2023, the couple tied the knot in a traditional Maharashtrian wedding in Karjat, near Mumbai. The wedding was a joyous occasion filled with music, cultural rituals, and a guest list that included prominent figures from the cricket world, like Shreyas Iyer and Yuzvendra Chahal.
Mittali has successfully established herself in the business sector. However, she started her career as a company secretary, which she later transitioned to pursue her passion for baking. What began as a small endeavor has since blossomed into a highly successful bakery business.
The 31-year-old is as beautiful as any model. She enjoys massive following on social media. Mittali has an active Instagram presence with over 83K followers (@mittaliparulkar_). Her feed showcases her personal life, business ventures, and behind-the-scenes bakery content.
Fueled by her passion for baking, Mittali launched the premium bakery brand "All Jazz Bakery" in Thane in 2020, which has quickly gained popularity and become a local favorite. Through her high-end bakery business, she has earned a name in baking industry. According to reports, her estimated net worth is Rs 2-3 crore.