Meet South African star who is 46 years old, powers Guyana Amazon Warriors to GSL 2025 triumph, wins Player of the Tournament, his name is...

Meet the South African player who is still ruling the T20 league cricket circuit at the age of 46. Know everything about his recent achievements.

Cricket is a game of fitness and physical resilience. Over the years, players have retired untimely due to either serious injuries or a lack of fitness. However, there have been a few who played for their nation for the longest time and redefined the concept of longevity. Be it 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar or English speedster James Anderson, the sport is full of such examples where the phrase 'ageing like fine wine' could be used for them. The latest entrant to this club is without a shadow of a doubt, is South African spinner, Imran Tahir.

At the age of 46, Tahir is still an active force in the T20 league circuit across the world, having recently lifted the Global Super League trophy for Guyana Amazon Warriors in the second season of the tournament.

Imran Tahir in GSL 2025

In the finals of GSL 2025, Tahir took two wickets against Rangpur Riders. He even emerged as the Player of the Tournament as the leading wicket-taker, with 14 wickets in five matches. He took two 4-wicket hauls in the tournament.

Tahir after turning 40

Since turning 40, Imran Tahir has played a massive 200 T20 matches, picking up 266 wickets at an average of 18.54, including five 4-wicket hauls and two 5-wicket hauls. When he turned 40, he was already the sixth-highest wicket-taker in the T20 format.

Apart from GSL, Imran Tahir has played Pakistan Super League (PSL) for Multan Sultans in 2021, Caribbean Premier League (CPL) in 2023 for Guyana Amazon Warriors, and the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Chennai Super Kings.