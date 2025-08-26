Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Meet Shoaib Akhtar's doppelganger from Oman, who has similar features and bowling action, will play in Asia Cup 2025

Shoaib Akhtar's Lookalike: A speedster from Oman named Muhammad Imran is trending on social media for his uncanny resemblance to former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar. He will also be seen playing for his team in the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 26, 2025, 07:05 PM IST

Muhammad Imran, a fast bowler who will represent Oman in the upcoming Asia Cup, is trending high on social media for his uncanny resemblance to former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar. A video from last year is trending again on the internet, in which he can be seen taking a long run-up, followed by similar bowling action and his walking style, every detail mirroring Shoaib Akhtar. On Tuesday, Muhammad Imran was also announced as a part of the squad of Oman for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025.

Who is Muhammad Imran?

The 35-year-old pacer was born in Pakistan's Dera Ismail Khan, and left his village when he was 18 years old without informing his family. He travelled to Karachi to pursue cricket, but his father wanted him to become an army officer.

 

In an old interview with The Indian Express, Imran said, ''I grew up watching Shoaib bhai. Everyone in my village used to run and try to bowl like him, but only I was able to perfect it. My village is near the Afghanistan border. I started bowling with the tape ball. In 2010, during one of the tournaments at Dera Ismail Khan, someone told him that I bowl exactly like Shoaib Akhtar. My father wanted me to join the army. I wanted to play cricket. So, I ran away from my village. I didn’t tell anyone, everyone was sleeping when I left for Karachi.''

 

Oman's squad for Asia Cup 2025

 

Jatinder Singh (C)

Hammad Mirza

Vinayak Shukla

Sufyan Yousuf

Ashish Odedera

Aamir Kaleem

Mohammed Nadeem

Sufyan Mehmood

Aryan Bisht

Karan Sonavale

Zikriya Islam

Hassnain Ali Shah

Faisal Shah

Muhammed Imran

Nadeem Khan

Shakeel Ahmad

Samay Shrivastava

