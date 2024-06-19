Meet star Indian cricketer's wife who cracked CS exam, earned crores by selling cakes, her husband is...

After completing her commerce studies, she decided to pursue a career as a CS. However, she eventually chose to follow her passion and started her own business.

The wives of Indian cricketers are often talked about because of their immense popularity. While Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma and Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh are quite well known, others prefer to stay out of the limelight. Among them are some who carve out their own identities, independent of their husbands' renown. One such inspiring story is that of Mittali Parulkar, wife of Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur, who not only excelled in her studies but also made significant strides in the business world.

Shardul Thakur debuted for Team India in 2017 and played a crucial role in India's historic victory in Australia during the 2020-21 series. He has also been a consistent performer in the IPL. In 2023, Shardul married Mittali Parulkar, after dating her for a considerable time. According to media reports, the couple has known each other since their school days. Their friendship blossomed into love, and though Shardul took a while to express his feelings, they eventually started dating despite their busy schedules—Shardul with his cricket and Mitali with her business.

Mittali's father is a businessman while her mother is a homemaker. Initially, Mittali worked as a company secretary. After completing her commerce studies, she decided to pursue a career as a CS. However, she eventually chose to follow her passion and started her own business.





Mittali's passion for baking led her to establish her own bakery, "All Jazz Bakery," in Thane, which has become one of the city's most popular bakeries. Through her luxury bakery business, Mittali has earned a net worth of Rs 2-3 crore. Besides being a successful businesswoman, Mittali is also known for her beauty and has a substantial following on social media.