Meet Shaarang Shringarpure, the mimicry artist who left Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh in splits with his MS Dhoni impression

His standout performance recently came at the CEAT Cricket Awards, where his MS Dhoni imitation left former Indian captain Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh in splits. He also eatured on popular platforms like The Great Indian Kapil Show and various cricket award functions.

Cricket enthusiasts are accustomed to witnessing their favorite players in intense match scenarios. Yet, occasionally, a video surfaces that reminds everyone that these sports figures are indeed human. A recent clip featuring former Indian captain Rohit Sharma has taken the internet by storm, showcasing the Mumbaikar in fits of laughter, all thanks to the exceptional mimicry of MS Dhoni by young Indian artist Shaarang Shringarpure.

Shaarang Shringarpure's outstanding mimicry at the latest CEAT Cricket Awards has catapulted him to fame. His portrayal of MS Dhoni during the ceremony captivated none other than Rohit Sharma, who was seen laughing heartily and enjoying the performance alongside his wife, Ritika Sajdeh.

Who is Shaarang Shringarpure?

Shaarang Shringarpure is a renowned mimicry artist celebrated for his ability to impersonate cricket legends and commentators. His keen insights, impeccable voice modulations, and comedic flair have propelled him to viral fame across social media platforms. He is particularly noted for embodying personalities such as MS Dhoni, Danny Morrison, Ravi Shastri, Virat Kohli, and Navjot Singh Sidhu, skillfully merging accuracy with comedic timing to vividly portray these figures both on stage and online.

The clip from the show rapidly gained traction online, as fans were delighted by their star's cheerful response, describing it as one of the many heartwarming off-field moments featuring the cricketer.

Recently, Shaarang made an appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show. Interestingly, aside from his public identity as a mimicry artist, there exists a LinkedIn profile under his name that outlines a career as a hedge fund account manager.

What lies ahead for Rohit Sharma?

Rohit Sharma, who successfully guided India to victory in the Champions Trophy 2025, has recently been removed from his captaincy role. This decision was influenced by his age, especially with the ICC ODI World Cup just two years away.

The Hitman is poised to make his return to the pitch after a hiatus of over six months, having been named in India's ODI squad for the forthcoming tour of Australia. Shubman Gill, who is stepping in as India's new ODI captain, faces the challenge of filling Rohit's significant shoes as the team gears up for the tough Australian series. The Men in Blue are set to compete against the Aussies in a three-match One-day series, followed by a five-match T20I series. The opening ODI is scheduled for October 19.

Also read| R Ashwin drops truth bomb on 'forced' retirement — Reveals real conversation with Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir before his exit