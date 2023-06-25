Meet Seemant Lohani ‘Chittu’, MS Dhoni’s childhood friend who handles his endorsement deals, cricket academy

MS Dhoni with childhood friend Seemant Lohani 'Chittu' (Photo - Twitter)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is the captain of the IPL team Chennai Super Kings and the former Team India skipper, is already termed a legend in the cricket fraternity. However, his rise to the top was not an easy road, but he always had his best friend by his side.

MS Dhoni’s childhood best friend Seemant Lohia aka Chittu was one of the people seen by the CSK skipper’s side throughout the key moments of his life. Chittu was also one of the friends seen alongside Dhoni in his biopic ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’, where actor Sushant Singh Rajput portrayed the legendary cricketer.

Seemant Lohani aka Chittu has been with MS Dhoni since the two were in primary school in Ranchi, Jharkhand (then Bihar). Both of them came from middle-class families and didn’t have cars, though shared an avid love for bikes.

During an interview with Times of India, Lohani talked about how he with MS Dhoni used to roam around on bikes and have street food during their school and college days. Chittu is also the reason for MS Dhoni’s success, as he continued to push him throughout the lows of his career.

Seemant Lohani: MS Dhoni’s best friend turned business partner

Seemant Lohani, along with other Ranchi friends of Dhoni, has often been credited for his success. Chittu used to drive to Dhoni’s college every day to pick him up after exams, only to drive him to his cricket practice for the state team.

Lohani, who cheered for MS Dhoni since the beginning of his cricket journey, soon turned into the CSK captain’s business partner. According to TOI, Sandeep Lohani aka Chittu looks over MS Dhoni’s endorsement deals and his cricket academy.

Seemant is often seen accompanying Dhoni whenever he is in Ranchi, as well as attending several business deals with him, flourishing their deep friendship into a growing business empire.

