Meet Saleema Imtiaz, first Pakistani woman nominated as international cricket umpire

Saleema served as a key member of the playing control team for the ACC Women’s Premier Cup 2024 in Kuala Lumpur.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 15, 2024, 04:09 PM IST

Meet Saleema Imtiaz, first Pakistani woman nominated as international cricket umpire
Saleema Imtiaz may not be a household name in the world of cricket, but she has made a significant impact on Pakistan's cricket history. Imtiaz has recently been appointed as the first Pakistani woman to the ICC International Panel of Development Umpires.

This prestigious nomination allows her to officiate in women's bilateral international matches and ICC Women's Events, marking a historic moment in Pakistan's cricketing journey.

Saleema, the mother of Pakistan women’s international player Kainat Imtiaz, embarked on her umpiring journey with the PCB Women’s Umpires Panel in 2008. Since then, she has presided over prestigious events organized by the Asian Cricket Council, including the 2022 and 2024 ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup, as well as the 2023 ACC Emerging Women’s Cup in Hong Kong.

Most recently, Saleema served as a key member of the playing control team for the ACC Women’s Premier Cup 2024 in Kuala Lumpur. Her upcoming milestone includes officiating the Pakistan-South Africa women’s T20I series in Multan, marking her first on-field appointment in a bilateral series.

Speaking about her appointment, Saleema said, “This isn’t just a win for me – it’s a win for every aspiring female cricketer and umpire in Pakistan. I hope my success motivates countless women who dream of making their mark in the sport. This moment reflects the growing influence of women in cricket and the PCB’s commitment to fostering that development. I sincerely hope to see more women follow in my footsteps and embrace this beautiful game"

Saleema Imtiaz's nomination to the ICC International Panel of Development Umpires is a groundbreaking achievement that not only shatters barriers but also establishes a remarkable precedent for future generations of female cricket professionals. Her success serves as a beacon of inspiration, showcasing the limitless potential and talent that women bring to the sport. 

Also read| 'Can you believe?': Jonty Rhodes surprised at missing India's fielding coach role despite Gambhir's support

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
