Rocky Flintoff has been selected for the England Lions squad for two forthcoming four-day matches against India A, serving as crucial warm-up games. These matches are scheduled to commence on May 30 in Canterbury, followed by another fixture in Northampton on June 6, just prior to India's five-Test series in England.

While much of the spotlight is on established players such as Chris Woakes, the inclusion of the 17-year-old Flintoff has garnered significant interest. So, who exactly is Rocky Flintoff? Let us delve deeper into his background and potential.

Who is Rocky Flintoff?

Rocky Flintoff, the teenage son of former England cricket star Andrew Flintoff, was born in 2008. He is a right-handed batsman and a right-arm fast-medium bowler, mirroring his father's playing style.

Rocky began his cricketing journey at Alderley Edge Cricket Club in Cheshire before relocating to St Annes in 2020. Since then, his development in the sport has been consistent and promising.

While the weight of the Flintoff name can be daunting, Rocky has managed to remain grounded. His achievements on the field are not solely attributed to his father's legacy; rather, he has earned recognition through his own impressive performances, which have secured him a place in the competitive ranks of cricket.

Currently, Flintoff represents Lancashire and signed his first professional contract in June 2024, shortly after celebrating his 16th birthday. In that same month, he made his debut for Lancashire’s second XI against Durham’s second XI, where he showcased his talent by scoring an unbeaten half-century.

A week later, he further distinguished himself by scoring 116 runs in a match against Warwickshire’s second XI, becoming the youngest player in Lancashire's history to achieve a century and breaking his father's longstanding record.

Rocky's contributions to the England Under-19 team have also garnered significant attention. A highlight of his early career came when he scored 106 runs in a match against Sri Lanka, making him the youngest player to reach a century for the U19 side.

In January 2025, he was selected for the England Lions’ tour of Australia. Although his initial performance in the first match was modest, with scores of 19 and 4, he made a remarkable comeback in the second game. Batting at No. 9, Rocky delivered an impressive innings, scoring 108 runs off 127 balls, which included six sixes and nine fours.

England Lions Squad: James Rew (C), Farhan Ahmed, Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker, Jordan Cox, Rocky Flintoff, Emilio Gay, Tom Haines, George Hill, Josh Hull, Eddie Jack, Ben McKinney, Dan Mousley, Ajeet Singh Dale, Chris Woakes

