Meet Rehan Ahmed, future England star who impressed Shane Warne, clean bowled Ben Stokes aged 12

An old footage recently unearthed shows the ‘King of Spin’ Shane Warne full of praise of a young 13-year-old leg spinner. The kid’s name is Rehan Ahmed and he has grown true to his potential and is expected to be one of the future stars of the England cricket team. Warne is seen in the video telling Ahmed, “I think you could be playing first-class cricket by the age of 15.”

True to the leg spin legend’s prediction, Rehan Ahmed is now on the cusp of becoming the youngest to play Test cricket for England in the country’s long history. First bursting onto the scene before he was even a teenager, Ahmed had once clean bowled England’s T20 World Cup star Ben Stokes aged just 12. Here’s all you need to know about the rising English cricketing talent.

Who is Rehan Ahmed?

Ahmed is set to get an opportunity to display his talent on the international stage after he was selected by England for the upcoming Pakistan tour. As the young leg break bowler earned his England call, old footage surfaced online of Shane Warne telling Ahmed that people will be soon commentating on him, showering a lot of praise on the youngster. Ahmed was 13 at the time and was bowling at a net session at the Lord’s cricket ground. He was invited to bowl to England and West Indies batters during the training session, being one of finest young talents in the country at the time.

This old video of Shane Warne telling a 13-year-old Rehan Ahmed that he'll be playing first-class cricket by 15 is really quite heartwarming.pic.twitter.com/K4uwxrqJ3r November 24, 2022

Ahmed is the son of a former Pakistan-born cricketer Naeem Ahmed. He later moved to England where his son Rehan came up the youth ranks at Nottinghamshire. At 13, he moved on to join Leicestershire.

Rising up the ranks, he became a pivotal part of the England U-19 team at the 2022 U-19 World Cup in the West Indies last year. 2022 was a big year for Rehan as he made his first class-debut for Leicestershire in May. His T20 debut came in the same month for Leicester Foxes in the 2022 T20 Blast where he emerged as the leading wicket taker among leg spinners. Earlier in April, he entered The Hundred competition when Southern Brave bought the prodigy. He then turned 18 in August 2022 before earning his first England call-up in November. Ahmed is now expected to make his debut when England take on Pakisan in the first Test from December 1.

