Ramandeep Singh has been selected for his debut in India's T20I squad, which is set to tour South Africa for a four-match T20I series in November 2024.

The talented all-rounder has made significant strides since impressing with his performance for the Kolkata Knight Riders during their title-winning campaign in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL).

Although he may not have had many opportunities with the bat or ball, Ramandeep showcased his exceptional fielding skills during a match against the Lucknow Super Giants. He once again demonstrated his abilities on the field during India A's Emerging Teams Asia Cup clash against Pakistan A.

However, Ramandeep is not just a proficient fielder. He is also a skilled batsman and bowler. In the 56 T20 matches he has played, he has scored 480 runs at a strike rate of 167.83 and taken 16 wickets. His economy rate of 7.76 as a medium pacer is commendable for a part-time bowler.

In a recent semi-final match against Afghanistan A, Ramandeep displayed his prowess by scoring a courageous half-century. He scored 64 runs off 34 deliveries, hitting eight boundaries and two sixes.

The addition of Ramandeep to Team India will undoubtedly be beneficial, as he is a versatile cricketer who excels in all aspects of the game.

The Indian T20I team has often relied on part-time bowlers, including captain Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh, and Abhishek Sharma. Therefore, Ramandeep's inclusion could prove to be a significant step towards establishing himself in T20I cricket.

India's tour of South Africa will feature a four-match T20I series, with the first match scheduled for November 8 in Durban, followed by games in Gqeberha on November 10, Centurion on November 13, and Johannesburg on November 15.

