Meet Pushkar Sharma, 'flick'ing his way to the top in the cricketing world

At only 20 years of age, this cricketer has astounded people in the field with a long list of accomplishments and awards to his credit.

So the different industries and fields are changing and so is the world. It is a great sight to behold, looking at how these developments and advancements are because of the relentless drive and consistent efforts of young professionals across these fields. One cannot deny that whether in the business or the sporting world, young talents have always turned heads with the kind of skills, capabilities and passion they have shown to take those industries to much greater heights of success and growth. Knowing more about these youngsters only instills more hope, positivity and inspiration in many others who wish to replicate their success or create their unique niche. "Be yourself and aim for the skies in whatever you wish to do in your careers," says one such highly talented and a high-performing youngster named Pushkar Sharma, whose name has become synonymous with success in the cricketing world as he is the ever-so-shining emerging India cricketer.

Pushkar Sharma, right from a very early age, immersed himself in the world of cricket as he found innate skills and passion for the sport in himself. Today, at 20 years, this youngster is a well-known Indian cricketer who serves as the current captain of the Ruaraka Sports Club (Kenya). This left-handed athlete is considered as one of the finest opening batsmen, giving a great start to every match that he plays. Making his team proud and scoring great runs has now become a way of life for him. Though he is known as an aggressive sportsman, his calm and composure on the field for taking a match towards a win are also much-talked-about.

Pushkar Sharma grew up in a humble family background from Jalgaon, Maharashtra, with his father working for the private sector, his mother a homemaker and two elder sisters. Recalling the first time he told his father about his passion for cricket, Pushkar Sharma says, "I was only five and told him, I wanted to play cricket. I was fortunate enough that my father recognized my talents so early and so we shifted to Greater Noida to learn from YMCA Academy, under the coaching of Subhash Chaudhary and Jagat Kishore." This was where he began with playing the game. Later the youngster shifted to Mumbai on knowing how school cricket was promoted in the city.

The young cricketing talent then began with showcasing his prowess in the sport in Mumbai U-16 and being the captain of the team; he scored the highest 62 runs against Gujarat and led his team to score a massive 210. During his school cricketing career, Pushkar Sharma also represented several districts, state, national-level tournaments like the Giles and Harris Shields, one of the oldest and prominent School Cricket Tournament in India.

His highest score was 261 when he played from Giles Shield against B A K Swadhaya Bhawan (Matunga) in the year 2012-13. Pushkar Sharma reveals that a 'flick' is his favourite shot and over the years has also improved upon his batting style and stance, making him one of the best T20 batsmen in corporate tournaments. Pushkar Sharma also credits IndiaFirst Life Insurance for their constant support in sponsoring him. A certain opportunity took this youngster from India to Kenya, where his tremendous talent was recognized by the Chairman of Ruaraka Sports Club and CEO of the Hirani Telecommunications Limited, Mansukh Hirani, who offered him to stay in Africa and play for his company and the club.

From getting selected in the camp for Mumbai U-14 and U-19 to playing for corporate tournaments and creating milestones with the Ruaraka Sports Club in Kenya, Pushkar Sharma has come a long way. Some of the awards he has been bestowed with include, Best Batsman of the tournament for Mumbai Under-14 in State Level (2013-2014), Best Batsman of the tournament for Mumbai Under-17 in State Level (2014-2015). He was even selected for the National Level for Maharashtra in 2015, organized by the Government of Maharashtra and went ahead earning the Best Batsman of the tournament for Ghost Trophy organized by Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) in 2016, Best

Batsman of the year for IndiaFirst Life Insurance (2018-19), Best Batsman of the tournament in the Blue Storm F15 Trophy (2019).

Disclaimer: This is a Featured Content