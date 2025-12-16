FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

Meet Prashant Veer, 20-year-old uncapped all-rounder bought by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 14.20 crore

After an intense bidding war, Chennai Super Kings finally got uncapped all-rounder Prashant Veer for a whopping Rs 14.20 crore. Know more about him here.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Dec 16, 2025, 05:19 PM IST

Meet Prashant Veer, 20-year-old uncapped all-rounder bought by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 14.20 crore
Prashant Veer got sold to CSK for Rs 14.20 crore
The IPL 2026 Auction has been full of surprises and intense bidding wars. One such surprise came when an uncapped all-rounder got sold to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for Rs 14.20 crore. Starting with a base price of just Rs 30 lakh, the final bid for Prashant Veer went over Rs 14 crore, making him the costliest CSK's uncapped pick ever. Moments later, Kartik Sharma was also bought by CSK at the same price. So, why did the five-time champions go big for an uncapped player, and what is so special about him?

Who is Prashant Veer?

The 20-year-old uncapped all-rounder hails from Amethi, Uttar Pradesh. His recent performance in this year's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), captivated the attention of CSK, which are looking at him as a long-term replacement for Ravindra Jadeja. He featured in six matches across 7 days in SMAT.

In 12 T20s, Prahsnat has amassed 112 runs at a strike rate of 167.16 and scalped 12 wickets in nine innings at an economy rate of 6.45.

Meanwhile, Cameron Green became the most expensive overseas player ever in IPL history after he was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a whopping Rs 25.20 crore. He surpassed Mitchell Starc's record of Rs 24.75 crore.

