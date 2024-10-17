Sajid's journey to professional cricket was marked by challenges, as he only made his First-Class debut for Peshawar at the age of 23.

Pakistan underwent significant changes following a challenging loss in the first Test against England in Multan. Off-spinner Sajid Khan was brought in to offer a new spin option for the hosts, and he immediately made an impact by taking seven wickets in the first innings.

Sajid Khan's exceptional performance included crucial dismissals of key English batters such as Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Harry Brook, and Joe Root, before efficiently cleaning up the tail. Despite his slightly unorthodox bowling action, Sajid proved to be highly effective, utilizing the aging pitch in Multan to his advantage and displaying a fiery and determined spirit with each wicket he claimed.

Having appeared in eight Test matches since his debut in 2021, Sajid Khan's standout performance came against Bangladesh in December of the same year, where he took eight wickets in a single innings and 12 wickets overall.

Sajid's journey to professional cricket was marked by challenges, as he only made his First-Class debut for Peshawar at the age of 23. Despite facing setbacks in his youth, including the loss of his father at a young age, Sajid persevered by taking on various odd jobs to support his dream of playing professional sports.

Struggling to break into a talented Peshawar team, Sajid eventually took a 6-month visa to the UAE, where he worked at the airport and played cricket on the side. However, he returned at his mother's urging, who has been a constant source of support throughout his journey.

He seized his opportunity during trials with Peshawar, and once he earned his spot on the team, he made sure not to let it slip away. Sajid quickly established connections within the team, even borrowing shoes from his teammate Imran Khan Sr. He worked his way up from the second XI to the main team, solidifying his position during the 2017 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

In the following years, Sajid made his debut in other formats, catching the attention of the Pakistan selectors. With a shortage of top-level spin talent, Sajid's skills were in high demand, leading to his debut against South Africa in 2021.

Sajid's return to the Pakistan team was a triumphant one, following his participation in the team's tour of Australia earlier in the year. A standout performance in the second Test at Multan helped Pakistan secure a first innings lead, showcasing Sajid's potential for a successful and enduring career with the team.

